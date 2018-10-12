The Trump administration has an opportunity to prove the crown prince’s calculation wrong. So far it has shown little interest, the president signaling that arms exports to Saudi Arabia are more important than the life of a journalist whose name he struggles to pronounce. And even if the administration does something, it won’t change the way that President Trump has already encouraged many of the worst instincts of some of America’s allies in the Middle East, of whom the Saudis are but one example.

Yet the U.S.’s enabling behavior goes beyond the dictator-admiring president. In wake of the Khashoggi disappearance, former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz announced he was stepping off the board of one of Mohammad bin Salman’s pet projects, the NEOM mega city. Such moral qualms didn’t prevent him from joining the board in the first place, despite the fact the crown prince at the time had been locking up critics and dissidents for months.

It would be nice to believe that, out of the sheer horror of the Khashoggi case, some good will emerge: that it will change the way the world now deals with Mohammad bin Salman and other autocrats in the region. But I have watched the Middle East long enough to fear this won’t happen.

Since the end of the Arab uprisings Western countries have reembraced regional dictators. In Egypt, for example, the Sisi regime has jailed thousands of dissidents. That has not stopped the French government, which likes to pose purer than the Trump administration on such matters, from selling Egypt arms. Embracing autocrats is seen, as it always has been, as pragmatic and prudent, both for stability’s sake and for capitalism’s. These regimes, it is claimed, are resilient: Western governments have no choice but to deal with them. But how truly resilient are the Middle East’s autocrats, even young ones such as Muhammad bin Salman?

Which brings us to the second puzzling aspect of this case: Khashoggi was not a militant. He led no mass movement. According to some on Twitter who say they knew him well, Khashoggi did not even like to describe himself as a dissident. How exactly was he a threat to the Saudi state or to its main man?

Khashoggi was eloquent, insightful and well-connected. He had a prominent pulpit at The Washington Post from which to undermine the Saudi’s Prince’s efforts to promote himself internationally. He was a former government insider so he knew secrets. His writings, especially in Arabic, may have broadened divides within the Saudi royal family created by the crown prince’s ruthless power-consolidation campaign.

Even for allowing for all of this, it still seems incredible to think that Khashoggi represented a serious threat to the crown prince. But if he was really seen as such a threat, and if Muhammad bin Salman really ordered Khashoggi killed, how fragile must bin Salman’s rule be?

Or perhaps more to the point, how fragile must he be? One theory about the strange disappearance of Musa al Sadr is that he personally insulted Qaddafi when they met—that the Libyan dictator’s ego decided the imam’s fate.

Arresting a critic or forcibly returning them home sends a clear message to others, including any rivals in the royal family, that no dissent will be tolerated. Even exile will not keep you safe. This may have been the plan with Khashoggi, with something in the abduction going terribly wrong. But if the intent from the outset really was to kill Khashoggi then it would seem to go beyond just an effort to intimidate critics. It would seem to reflect such a thin-skinned vindictiveness and caprice as to send an entirely different—and from the crown prince’s perspective, not entirely helpful—message to the people around him: that no-one is safe while the crown prince’s power remains so untrammeled.