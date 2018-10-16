Scialabba is angry at the looting and degradation of his country, the immiseration of its working people, and the complacency of its elites, yet anger is not the leading emotion of these essays. As with most great criticism, curiosity and appreciation govern his eye more than umbrage. In essays on little magazines (The New Republic and Partisan Review) and treatments of thinkers from the ur-neocon Samuel Huntington to the near-anarchist Catholic priest Ivan Illich. Scialabba works his way into the movements and sensations of other minds like an explorer seeking the principles of newly discovered worlds: What are the colors here? Which way is up? What do they live for, in this new place? Catholic reactionaries, Protestant agrarians, libertarian feminists, Catholic revolutionaries, and social-democratic social scientists all get an attentive hearing and a sympathetic report. The only people he scorns are those who pretend to think as they serve power, who drape heroic banners on militarized, plutocratic centrism and, at the end of the week, check their bank accounts and congratulate themselves on having held off the irresponsibles.

Scialabba is not out for blood. It is just that exquisite fairness is more than some systems can take.

Actually, there is one other group he scorns: the slanderers of Enlightenment. Scialabba believes that the one saving possibility in this country is rooted in our imperfect and hypocritical adherence to two ideas: that people are radically equal and that, as equals, they have to be the judges of their own interests and the authors of their own laws. All intellectual melodrama about how we are too frail and narrow to draw our own judgments or govern ourselves, Scialabba rightly takes for a combination of juvenile philosophical elitism on the one hand, and, on the other, unselfconscious apologetics for the political and economic orders that have been profitably hollowing out our capacity for self-rule.

In other words, Scialabba is a democrat, and he sees that, in a world whose forces are arrayed against democracy, a democrat more or less has to be a radical. If his voice is unusual, that is a sign of how few like him there are—bad straits for a principle of rule by majorities. Elitists can take comfort in the conceit that they are above “the herd.” Not so democrats. If there is a political stance more poignant than that of the genuine democrat who often feels that he is part of a smallish minority, I do not know what it is.

What do we live by while we slouch toward utopia—a peaceful, humane, socialist democracy that Scialabba reckons at some five hundred years into the hoped-for future? Besides freedom, reason, and solidarity with the living, there is the company of the dead. Scialabba, a radical, also demonstrates the actual virtues of conservatism—the deeply felt love of the best that has gone before, of what makes the world knowable and habitable. He is for that reason also living proof that it need not be a posture of right-wing politics to believe, as he does, that “for native English speakers, the single greatest moral resource in the language is the nineteenth-century novel,” or that “the American citizenry as a whole, if it ever rouses itself to reassert its sovereignty … will need Mill, Ruskin, Wilde, Morris, Randolph Bourne, and Ernest Callenbach.”

I am not sure that I share either judgment in every particular, but I am quite certain that they are the work of a mind whose temper is the very opposite of the time’s, and a precious thing: self-doubting, passionately curious, and in love with the capacity of the plainest language to disclose the most essential truth, or just to remind us of something indispensable that, we realize upon the reminder, we had almost forgotten.