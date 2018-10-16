Big cultural changes happen slowly, then all at once. This summer, the Golden State Killer, a serial rapist and murderer, was identified through the search of a third-party consumer genomics service called GEDmatch, which turned up one of his distant relatives. The hit was no fluke: Science reports that the commercialization of genomics has grown so much that around 60 percent of Americans with European heritage could be linked to a relative through the databases of companies like 23andMe. On Monday this trend entered the political sphere, with Senator Elizabeth Warren announcing, in refutation of President Donald Trump’s skepticism, that her DNA shows “strong evidence” of Native American ancestry some six to ten generations ago.



These different but related news items tell the story of DNA science’s trajectory from the academic peer-reviewed realm, to the hands of law enforcement, to the broader culture of at-home genetic testing. For years, DNA has largely been considered part of an invisible, mysterious realm that experts can dip into as needed: to identify criminals, to screen for disease. But that paradigm is giving way to a new one. Now that so much of our genetic information is stored in databases, linking us all to each other, it turns out that DNA technology is not a neutral arbiter of truth. Rather, it exerts its own influence and can be used to enhance the power imbalances that exist in this country.

Since the first American was convicted using DNA evidence—Tommie Lee Andrews, for rape, in Florida, 1987—nearly 400,000 cases have concluded the same way, according to the FBI. Sixteen million Americans have their DNA stored in a law enforcement database. Meanwhile, 15 million people around the world have had their DNA analyzed by a direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetics company like MyHeritage or 23andMe. The way law enforcement authorities and 23andMe process DNA is different (the police only do routine tests, enough to match two samples, while DTC companies use a process called genotyping to define which genetic variants a person possesses). But these two worlds are starting to merge. In 2015, a 23andMe transparency report revealed that law enforcement agencies had requested access to the company’s genetic database, but had been denied. And with the capture of the Golden State Killer, the overlap between law enforcement’s priorities and the “fun” commercial aspect of genetic testing has become clear.

This is cause for concern not just because it represents a potentially vast infringement of privacy; it also could reinforce existing biases within the law enforcement system, whose use of genetic data is skewed. A 2011 study in PLOS Medicine showed that “[f]orensic DNA databases are growing to mirror racial disparities in arrest practices and incarceration rates.” As prison populations have grown, they have been accompanied by a “dramatic shift” in their racial proportions, as African Americans and Latinos have been disproportionately targeted by drug-focused policing. So, the authors observed, it follows that law enforcements’ DNA databases mirror those unequal incarceration rates.