A record-breaking hurricane slams into a United States territory. The U.S. government is supposed to respond to the damage. But the government is overstretched, and the island is remote. Amid poor transportation, the response suffers. Thousands die.

This might sound like the story of Puerto Rico and Hurricane Maria. But it could easily become the story of the Northern Mariana Islands and Super Typhoon Yutu, a Category 5-equivalent storm that passed over the U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. In the northwest Pacific, hurricanes are called typhoons; super typhoons are hurricanes with sustained winds above 150 mph. And based on early estimations, Super Typhoon Yutu may be the strongest hurricane to ever hit U.S. soil, a devastating reminder both of the precarious, second-class citizen position of U.S. territories and of the storm readiness issues the U.S. will have to face as climate change accelerates.



Yutu is certainly the strongest storm to form on earth this year. With sustained winds of up to 180 miles per hour, it’s also “likely to be unprecedented in modern history for the Northern Mariana Islands ... home to slightly more than 50,000 people,” according to The Washington Post. The majority of those people live on the island of Saipan—which the storm’s inner eyewall directly passed over—along with the smaller island of Tinian.

Judging from the crickets on major U.S. news sites, who would ever know that a hurricane (#Yutu) is expected to slam into a U.S. commonwealth as a Category 5 storm in about 12 hours? Most of the 53,000 residents of the #northernmarianas are U.S. citizens https://t.co/HSBnZqcxy3 pic.twitter.com/FPGettue3K — Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) October 24, 2018

The degree of damage is yet unclear. But Michael Lowry, a strategic planner for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), predicted a “devastating strike” on Saipan. “This is a historically significant event,” he tweeted, calling Yutu “one of the most intense tropical cyclones we’ve observed worldwide in the modern record.”