The terrorists behind the would-be train bombing are still at large. Montague is reviled by the public for her right-wing agenda on immigration and terrorism. Is she in danger? Is Budd? His kids and estranged wife? A serpentine plot plays out, as the distribution of villainy and heroism shifts between parties. Sometimes the police force are the heroes; sometimes they’re despicable. At other times, it’s the shadowy MI5 that seems to be up to no good. And what about the politicians? The danger level never lets up, echoing the very real atmosphere of sustained tautness that afflicted London in 2017, a year of five terror attacks.

As the six-part series unfurls, we find a conspiracy at its core—a very realistic conspiracy that reflects a nation scarred both by war and the kinds of counter-terrorism responses that produce frightened, vulnerable, violent citizens. No one is above this tangled web, not the police, not the government, and certainly not the people who become terrorists. Everybody is traumatized, and everybody is motivated by the basic desires for love, security, family, and honor.

As Budd, Richard Madden is astonishing. His sweet good looks could have worked against the gravity of his role, but instead they give his tortured psychology a sympathetic appeal. Keeley Hawes, meanwhile, plays Montague with glamorous steel.

The highest praise must go to the two women who play senior police chiefs: Gina McKee as Commander Anne Sampson, head of the Counter Terrorism Command, and Pippa Haywood as Chief Superintendent Lorraine Craddock, Budd’s boss. McKee is probably best known as Bella from Notting Hill, or Judy Molloy from In The Loop. She has a gorgeously long and asymmetrical face, with eyes that are somehow always skeptical. She plays Sampson with such intelligence that there’s no way to tell if she’s a baddie or not until the very last second. Likewise with Haywood, who is trustworthy and reliably gets the work done—but is that just a front?

The series is shot in low colors and grimy, rainy light. When we reach the final showdown, the visual style of Bodyguard breaks through the drama to become its own focus. London itself, in the end, is the star of Bodyguard. There’s no one London, a sprawling city crammed with every type of person, elbow to elbow. But the city has its own look, or ensemble of looks, and as the show goes on it becomes clear how much of London’s aesthetic derives from threats real and imagined.