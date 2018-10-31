In some ways, it makes sense that Flanagan departed from the book for a television series: We are used to settling in for sweeping, interconnected epics about families in hour-long chunks (a tradition that took off with The Sopranos and runs through This is Us). It would be difficult to stretch the fights and freak scares that take place inside Hill House into ten hours without a family to follow outside its walls. And yet, there is something lost in translation. Shirley Jackson’s novel is about lonesome people without anchors or attachments; they are vulnerable to the house because they are so vulnerable and untethered in life. Flanagan’s series places more webbing between its characters, even if the webs are made of spiders. He is not content to allow Hill House to simply isolate its visitors and take them apart; he needs to show some redemption in all the terror. Jackson’s novel leaves you queasy, uncertain about the world. Flanagan’s show attempts to leave you with a gooey heart and the warm assurance of human connection.

The Crain family, in the world of the show, are professional home renovators. When we first meet Hugh, shortly after he has purchased Hill House in the nineties, (he is played by Henry Thomas; later, in the modern-day flash-forward timeline, Timothy Hutton plays the older version of the character) we learn that he and his wife Olivia (Carla Gugino) are professional flippers. In another universe, they would have a delightful show on HGTV. Hugh does the tactile cosmetic work (spackling, carpentry, reupholstery, ridding the basement of black mold), while Olivia draws up the blueprints, conceiving of the big picture. But Hill House doesn’t yield to their (lucrative) fantasies of domesticity. It tends to drive its occupants mad; or perhaps it simply reveals the madness they always had lurking underneath.

The line about toasting apples in one’s own hearth belongs, in the screen version, to Olivia. She utters these words to her oldest son Stephen in the finale, when she is already ghost. This is not much of a spoiler: We know from the first episode that only six members of the Crain family make it out of Hill House alive. Olivia killed herself there, leaping from the spiral staircase in the library. We also know that she might have snapped mentally, and she might have tried to harm her own children had Hugh not smuggled them out of the house in the middle of the night. When she speaks from beyond the grave to Stephen, she talks about how she fell in love with houses as a little girl. Her father died when she was young, and so she indulged a rich imaginative life, where she could feel whole and safe inside structures she had built. In this way, Olivia becomes like the Eleanor of Jackson’s novel—she learned to pour her boundless grief into architectural containers.

In the show, Olivia’s youngest daughter is named Eleanor (they call her Nell). She has another daughter named Theodora, another named Shirley, and a son called Luke (all Jackson homages). Stephen Crain has made his millions in adulthood by writing a novel called The Haunting of Hill House, attempting to explain what his family went through in the months leading up to his mother’s death, a move that the children find vaguely ethical, and which also undercuts the feminist messaging of Jackson’s original work (why put her masterwork in a man’s hands?).

The Haunting of Hill House is a show about generational trauma, about the silent presence of ghosts in families.

It is important that all of the women of the Crain family, when they grow up, look alike. They are all brunettes, with pale skin and sunken eyes. They all dress similarly: Nell and Olivia share a penchant for flowing white nightgowns, while Theodora and Shirley are always wearing complimentary shades of dark blue and black. When we meet the Crain children in the house (the show is constantly shifting between the past and the present, between the claustrophobic creepiness of the house and the floaty surreality of everything outside of it), they each have unique styles and personalities: Theo is a performer, Shirley is an empath, Stephen is the gallant big brother, Nell is an anxious skittery softie (as is Luke, her twin, who later becomes a heroin addict). As they age, however, their quirks begin to converge: The same ghost torments them all.