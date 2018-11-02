As my grandmother used to say — a hit dog will holler. pic.twitter.com/kC34Ldd0is — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 25, 2018

“My grandmother used to say, ‘A hit dog will holler,’” Gillum responded, “and it hollered through this room. Mr. DeSantis has spoken. First of all, he’s got neo-Nazis helping him out in this state. He has spoken at racist conferences. He has accepted a contribution—and would not return it—from someone who referred to [Barack Obama] as a ‘Muslim n-i-g-g-e-r.’ When asked to return that money, he said, ‘No.’ He’s using that money to now fund negative ads. Now, I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist. I’m simply saying that the racists believe he’s a racist.”

It’s a clever—and perhaps still underrated—rebuttal. For the last two years, politicians and the media have struggled to deal with the discrepancy between some Republican candidates’ racist supporters and the candidates’ own vehement denials of holding any prejudices. These denials inevitably create muddled, he said–he said moments that allow candidates to evade responsibility and affiliation with their most heinous supporters. But Gillum, by tying DeSantis to his associates as well as those who seek to associate themselves with him, erased the space that politicians like him and Trump retreat into when challenged.

“We’re running against an ideology,” Sharon Lettman-Hicks, the senior adviser for Gillum’s campaign, told Rolling Stone’s Jamil Smith. “We’re running against a past. We’re running against Donald Trump. I mean, DeSantis is just a person that was chosen to run what Donald Trump needs to keep a foothold on a major artery of this country. I don’t feel like we have a genuine opponent because we can’t articulate what our opponent stands for. All we can articulate is who our opponent supports.”



But Trump is just one part of the equation. Yes, DeSantis is a hand-picked candidate, but the strategy he’s embracing will outlive the president. As the Republican base of older white voters shrinks due to demographics trends, the party has gone to increasingly extreme measures to animate them to vote—and many candidates, especially in the South, have found that race-based appeals accomplish this better than, say, tax cuts for the rich. That’s why Republican candidates across the country—including DeSantis—are fear-mongering about the migrant caravan, claiming that if Democrats are elected, gang members and terrorists will flood the country. “The caravans can’t just be allowed to overrun our border,” he said earlier this month. “We’re a sovereign country. When you see that developing, obviously that’s orchestrated. Anytime we have massive incursions across our southern border the thing I worry about is that that’s effectively a wet kiss to the drug cartels.”

It’s possible that the Florida gubernatorial race truly is an exception—that it does not herald a darker future in which Republicans make nakedly racist appeals to white voters and Democrats breezily call their opponents racists in order to turn out minority voters. Maybe Gillum, and Stacey Abrams in Georgia, will win their respective gubernatorial bids, and the GOP will abandon its two-pronged strategy of racial incitement and minority-voter suppression. But it’s just as possible that Gillum and Abrams will lose, validating this strategy in Republicans’ minds.



And then there’s the third, and perhaps likeliest, possibility: that Gillum and Abrams win, and the Republicans conclude their mistake was that they didn’t go far enough.