When I asked Moosa Elayah to describe where he was born—a province in Yemen called Ibb—the first thing he said was “green,” which makes sense. Ibb, in the southwestern corner of the country, is the wettest place in the entire Arabian Peninsula. It’s also a rare source of viable land for growing food and storing water in an otherwise dry, dusty country—one now facing a catastrophic, war-fueled famine.

But Ibb isn’t the same place it used to be, said Elayah, now a senior scientist at the Netherlands-based Centre for International Development Issues. “It was very green. Now it’s almost all stone,” he told me on Friday. Farmland has been replaced by buildings—many of which now hold starving Yemenis who have fled the civil war in the north. More than a quarter of Yemen’s two million internally displaced persons, or IDPs, have found refuge in Ibb, according to the World Health Organization.

Ibb may be Yemen’s most fertile ground, but its IDPs are still starving, WHO reports. This probably would have been the case even without a civil war. Yemen has never had enough arable land (less than 3 percent) to support its population (28 million people). Its population is starving today not because food can’t grow there, but because of a long-standing economic crisis exacerbated by the three-year war.

“Both sides are using food as a weapon of war, but the crisis is caused primarily by a brutal air, land and sea blockade imposed by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition,” according to CNN, which added that the blockade “has cut the amount of desperately needed food, medicine and fuel getting into the country by more than half, according to aid groups.”