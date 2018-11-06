The change has not come easily. Gentrification, particularly in hip districts like Kreuzberg and neighboring Neukölln, has bumped living costs and displaced longterm residents. Berlin, 85 percent of whose 3.5m residents rent, prevents drastic rent increases on existing tenants. But startups, around three quarters of which fail, come and go quickly, meaning landlords can hike prices again and again. Google, whose privacy infringements and what many perceive as tax avoidance have earned the ire of European Union lawmakers, has become a byword among Europeans for Silicon Valley greed—particularly for Kreuzberg’s electorate, over 75 percent of whom voted for far-left candidates at the most recent poll.

“There are some who believe in growth without regard, and suffer from startupitis,” says Theo Ioannidis, a councillor for The Greens, Kreuzberg’s most powerful political party. “They find it exciting that tech giants like Google or the Google Campus [settle] in Berlin.”

“But many worry that Kreuzberg thereby becomes even more expensive,” she adds. “It’s also about the fact that Kreuzberg stands for subculture and alternative lifestyles. And they are more and more threatened by the colonization of huge, multinational companies that like to use this image.”

Soon after Google’s announcement in 2016, protests popped up. Groups published pamphlets and flyers. Google stayed silent. In September this year, a small group of activists tried to occupy the Umspannwerk before police ejected them. Then, on October 24, Google announced it would continue to hold the building’s lease, but hand over operations to Betterplace and Karuna, two social nonprofits.

The majority of locals hailed a victory for grassroots protest. “I believe that Google was really bewildered by the resistance,” says Stefan Klein, a GloReiche member. “From the start they tried to dismiss it as the ideologically-based struggle of a few activists. Yet during the resistance they learned that a broad section of the neighborhood did not agree with the settlement. No wonder they ended up looking for a face-saving solution, in which they wanted their retreat from the Google Campus in Kreuzberg project to look like a social good deed,” Klein adds.