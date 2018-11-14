Chess grandmasters retreat ahead of tournaments into hermetic training camps where, much like boxers shooting for a major belt, they spar and share strategies with trusted, top-line players. The Caruana YouTube video revealed a number of specific (and Shakespearean-sounding) openings including the Fianchetto Grünfeld and a rare variation of the Petrov Defense. Both are stifling, exacting plays, which perhaps reflect the challenger’s admiration for Carlsen, widely considered one of the best players of all time.

This championship has even acquired a Hollywood following: Woody Harrelson played the ceremonial first move in London, to a chorus of camera shutters.

Only around ten lines of openings appear in the video. A couple were ones Caruana used in the games he and Carlsen have already played to draws in London. And the Petrov is a favorite of Caruana’s: Carlsen will have expected it for months. “If what everybody already knows is leaked, is it really a leak?” FiveThirtyEight’s Oliver Roeder, who has closely followed the fortunes of both players at this event, wrote to me. “If ten lines of a spreadsheet can sink your chances then chess is not a robust endeavor and would not have survived 1,500 years.”

Roeder suspects the leak may actually benefit Caruana, a 26-year-old Miami resident who has been credited with “helping make chess cool” again. Jon Ludvig Hammer, a Norwegian grandmaster who has analyzed the leak, disagrees, but favors a “move on” approach “Even if it reveals an unusual opening they’ve been looking at, there’s no sequence of moves, which means there’s a limit to how much damage is done,” Hammer told me. “I feel he made a mistake with the ‘No comment’ strategy yesterday, because he appeared visibly upset about the whole thing. It would have been better to answer something like, ‘Yeah, that was silly,’ laugh, and move on.”

“(Caruana) will be like, ‘Oh shit, somebody left something, that’s really stupid,’” Anish Giri, the fifth-ranked chess player in the world, told me. “But I guess he’s professional enough to brush that off.” He doesn’t buy that the leak was deliberate, though: “I really don’t see it benefiting Fabi in any way. … If anyone will be benefiting from it, it is Magnus.”

The ostensibly accidental leak is a classic move in politics, where the omnipresence of cameras and social media has turned any photo of an open briefcase, notepad or smartphone into a potential banana skin or opportunity. This September, a photographer made UK headlines by capturing a shot of a post-Brexit treasury plan. Neither has sport been spared digital embarrassment: At this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia, England, Argentina, Denmark, and Brazil suffered tactical leaks ahead of vital matches.