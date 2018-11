They have come again to graze the orchard,

knowing they will be denied.

The leaves have fallen; on the dry ground

the wind makes piles of them, sorting

all it destroys.

What doesn’t move, the snow will cover.

It will give them away; their hooves

make patterns which the snow remembers.

In the cleared field, they linger

as the summoned prey whose part

is not to forgive. They can afford to die.

They have their place in the dying order.

This poem was originally published in 1978.