I try not to think about

getting gunned down

in the holiday market.

I try not to think about

subway grenades or suicide

bombs or slender

guns tucked in a duffel bag.

Happier times, I think. Happier times:

When you all shared a meal

of canned corn and beans

over rice in the church

that night. Smiles, white teeth,

the glow of cheap wine

in your cheeks. It all went to shit

by the end of the show

per usual. Still

You are not the fucked world

You are something apart

Something once fuzzy now packed

into cans. I find you so toothsome

the man in the room

has to pull me hard by the jaw

to unfasten

my eyes