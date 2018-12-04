Maids curtsied in starched peaked caps

so white they hurt your eyes

and you knew the war was coming

from nowhere, swift and bloody.

Was I a child checking in with my mother,

or a boy with a lover? Who knew?

It was early in summer and that lobby was vast.

Atriums like railway stations, honeycomb of corridors.

Iron bedsteads stacked upside down in linen closets.

The armies were massing on the Narva front.

A waiter hurried with a soft-boiled egg

in a delicate swan’s-neck cup.

Majordomos in stiff shiny pants with enormous cuffs

stood and watched fiercely, avid to find a flaw,

if only in the high clock whose minute hand

advanced in bursts—trance, rupture.

I joined hands with that timid stranger

and reminded myself, she’s powerless too.

The thought didn’t convince me.

The generals would use any weapon.

A valet passed wheeling a dolly

piled high with stained sheets.

From the grounds came the scent of lilac,

a faint hurdy gurdy, a blind voice singing,

it’s childhood, you don’t know yourself.

The radio said, the empire falls tonight.