I have my bed and I have my blanket she says

slim tree blue spruce

so old she reads the board: Today

is Sunday lurch (for lunch) snap (for snack)

sky bled a month ago another friend’s

blood seeped into his brain he would not

wondering if you could come a little bit later he

as if there were nothing

cup she says this is my

voice-mail a month ago

gate shall be shut, it shall not



cold, and the little bonfires