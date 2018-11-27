In propounding one of his most intuitively appealing theories, Marx asked, “In what, then, consists the alienation of labor?” Alienation is the emotional state that takes place when capitalism divorces the worker from the product he creates. Because he does not “realize himself in his work,” the worker is only happy when he is not doing it: “He feels at home when he is not working, and when he is working he does not feel at home.” This is obvious, for Marx, because nobody works when they don’t have to. It is what makes working under capitalism a kind of forced labor.

Alienation is the chief theme in Heike Geissler’s 2014 book Seasonal Associate, published in the U.S. for the first time this December. The narrator, who is not named but strongly resembles Geissler, is a freelance writer and translator who has fallen on hard times (surprise, surprise). Squeezed by her financial precarity—she has children and debt—the narrator applies for a temporary job in an Amazon warehouse in Leipzig. She approaches her interview with a grinning resistance, disobeying a wall sign’s command to use the handrail by the stairs, for example.



SEASONAL ASSOCIATE by Heike Geissler. Semiotext(e) / Native Agents, 240pp., $13.99

That meager dose of autonomy dissolves once she gets the job. The book is written mostly in the second person, with our unnamed narrator addressing somebody as “you.” The “you” is ostensibly her former self, the worker-self who is in the Amazon warehouse, as opposed to the writer-self, who is “real,” looking back on these strange events. At the start of the worker-self’s ordeal, the writer-self explains that, actually, you need this job. “You instantly grow ancient and wooden” at this revelation. From this moment on, you are “beside yourself with worry,” and the anxiety never abates.

Embedded into the very narrative structure of Seasonal Associate is Geissler’s awareness that the laborer under capitalism, bereft of control, splits into multiple selves who are alienated from each other. Who is the “I” who works for Amazon, and why is she so quiet? Geissler presses down hard on the identity changes that take place inside the worker who does not see herself in her work, then sublimates that analysis into the texture of her account.