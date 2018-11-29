Asked on Tuesday about the funding for a wall, Schumer was adamant that the $1.6 billion that had already been allocated for fencing and other security measures was sufficient. Still, he said he was open to negotiating that number, just not in public.

Sen. Chuck Schumer tells reporters at his on-cam presser that Democrats’ position is $1.6 billion for wall funding - far less than the $5 billion Trump wants - but he won’t say if Democrats are shutting the door on anything more, saying he’s not going to negotiate in public. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 27, 2018

While a fully-funded wall would cost (at least) an estimated $21.6 billion, Republican Senator Richard Shelby, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, told reporters that $5 billion—the figure currently in one of the House’s spending bills—is a “red line” for Trump. Democrats, meanwhile, have chafed at spending any money on a wall. (There’s a reason why Schumer insists that the funding is going for “fencing.”) Schumer’s deputy, Minority Whip Dick Durbin, has already come out against the $5 billion figure, while Schumer himself has noted that the administration has yet to spend the $1.3 billion for border security allocated in the previous year’s budget.



The wall has always been an odious idea, but it is especially offensive coming only days after Border Patrol officials fired tear gas into a crowd of Central American migrants, including young children, over the weekend. But Schumer hasn’t let Trump’s general awfulness stop him in the past, even though he has gotten little to nothing in return.



There is an element of deja vu to this crisis, after all. It was just last year that Trump threatened to shut down the government over wall funding. Then, Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi thought that they had gotten the upper hand on the president in budget negotiations—and had secured legal protections for Dreamers—only for the president to pull the rug out from under them. After shutting down the government for three days, Democrats backed away from their promise to protect the Dreamers, voting to reopen the government with little to show for their efforts.



Schumer may think he is now in a better position, with Democrats prepared to take over the House. A divided Congress will make further funding for a wall very difficult, if not impossible. This may be Trump’s last chance. Schumer, ever the dealmaker, sees this as leverage to protect the Dreamers from deportation and to perhaps win other concessions. By suggesting he was open to more wall funding, he was communicating that he was amenable to a deal.

