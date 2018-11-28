“Drifting Toward Dictatorship” questions why Brazil elected a who implies he wants to bring back military rule. Andre Pagliarini believes the simple answer is Jair Bolsonaro’s attractive agenda to resolve the country’s economic problems. “To the poorest Brazilians, Bolsonaro has promised gainful employment and the preservation of their government benefits; to the middle class, a return of the status they lost while the left-wing Workers’ Party was in power,” Pagliarini explains, “and to the wealthiest Brazilians and investors, open markets, less stringent labor laws, and lower taxes.”

In “Republicans Broke Congress,” Norman J. Ornstein declares that Democrats need a plan to fix the legislative body. “Congress may have its problems,” Ornstein acknowledges, “but the real fight against corruption and autocracy is with the Trump administration.” Though Democrats may have won the House, there is still a formidable set of requirements to put the country right and set the stage for 2020.

In “Forget About Passing Legislation,” K. Sabeel Rahman advises House Democrats to focus on building a better, more inclusive party in the years leading up to the 2020 election: “Even if they are never passed, ambitious proposals can shift the values within the party and serve as trial runs for broader change in 2020 and beyond.” Rahman argues that Democrats may need to sacrifice some fights in this next Congress in order to make a better party and a better country.

[BOOKS & THE ARTS]

Gordon S. Wood considers how two books—No Property In Man: Slavery and Antislavery At The Nation’s Founding by Sean Wilentz and The War Before The War: Fugitive Slaves And The Struggle For America’s Soul From the Revolution to the Civil War by Andrew Delbanco—offer new perspectives on the events leading up to the Civil War. As Wood writes in “Battle Lines,” Wilentz sets out to demonstrate that the Constitution did not enshrine slavery as abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison had claimed. Meanwhile, Delbanco focuses on the fugitive slave laws that hastened the breakup of the Union. Wood notes that both writers “hold out the hope that the Constitution, flawed as it may be, can be the instrument for doing the right thing.”

Evan Kindley reviews the new biography Born to Be Posthumous: The Eccentric Life and Mysterious Genius of Edward Gorey, by Mark Dery, who examines how Edward Gorey has become a hallmark of popular culture. In “Strange Ambitions,” Kindley writes that Dery’s book describes Gorey as a shy man known to the outside world only by his eccentric ways. “He was also, more than we tend to think, an artist of his time. While the popular conception of Gorey is of a man born 50 years too late ... he saw himself as working in the tradition of the twentieth-century avant-garde.”

“Unchecked Power,” by Ganesh Sitaraman, examines how monopolies have flourished and undermined democracy over the past 40 years by looking at The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust In The New Gilded Age, by Tim Wu. As Sitaraman points out: “Three major airlines dominate the skies. About ten pharmaceutical companies make up the lion’s share of the industry. Three major companies constitute the seed and pesticide industry. And 70 percent of beer is sold to one of two conglomerates.” Sitaraman’s sweeping account “captures the stakes in the battle for antitrust—and it cuts to the heart of one of the central questions of our time: Can democracy survive?”

New York Times best-selling author Mychal Denzel Smith reviews If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins’ film adaptation of the James Baldwin film of the same name. The movie deals with many emotional subtleties, Smith writes in “Finding A Way,” and “it took a delicate hand to ensure these somewhat competing truths did not break the narrative apart.” That has something to do with Jenkins’s talents: “He provides space for his character’s flaws while never allowing those flaws to define them.”

In “The Activist’s Dilemma,” Lauren Oyler investigates Idra Novey’s political thriller Those Who Knew, about activists, dissidents and politicians living on an unnamed island nation during the first years of its democracy. The novel follows Lena, who, like other women in Novey’s novels, has good intentions but gets trapped in the details. As Oyler notes, “Novey wants to draw out the prejudices, fears, and desires that are bound up with political impulses—to see whether an individual can ever untangle those knots.”

In “Dystopian Chic,” Rachel Syme explores how Homecoming, a new psychological thriller series starring Julia Roberts, uses set design and cinematography to enhance the tense, unsettling nature of the show. Syme describes the Homecoming facility, a pharmaceutical conglomerate contracted by the government to treat soldiers returning from combat, as “too manicured, too monotone, too minimalist.” As Syme notes, “everything inside Homecoming is angular, from the geometric art to the Escheresque wall tiles. Everything is lit like the Valencia filter on Instagram, with a wash of avocado green and a hazy golden glow. Nothing here is comforting.” According to Syme, Homecoming’s series creator and director Sam Esmail uses the eerie aesthetics of the show to highlight capitalism’s inherent creepiness.

Poems by D. Nurkse, Laura Sims and Martha Collins are featured this month. In his monthly column, Res Publica, Editor-in-Chief Win McCormack explores Gary Hart’s quest for a more participatory democracy.

