The only word for this opening sentence is banging. “The day Somebody McSomebody put a gun to my breast and called me a cat and threatened to shoot me was the same day the milkman died.” It bangs loudly like a firework into the silence—no crescendo. It’s a banger the way that a club hit bangs, driven by the thud, thud, thud of consonants. Guns bang, too. Thus opens the 2018 winner of the Man Booker Prize, Milkman, by Anna Burns.

Narrated in the first person, Milkman is the mordant tale of a teenage girl in a time and place that is implicitly Northern Ireland and explicitly the late 1970s (the movie Alien has just come out). She lives in a paramilitary stronghold where people do not have names, instead referred to as “wee sisters,” “Ma,” “tablets girl,” or similar. The narrator herself is “middle sister.” She is already suspected of oddness for her habit of reading while walking, but things really go wrong for her when a “renouncer” (i.e. a paramilitary republican in the IRA model) starts speaking to her, uninvited.

He is the titular milkman. Not an actual milkman, not “our milkman,” middle sister says. “I don’t think he was anybody’s.” Somebody McSomebody already has a stalker-crush on our narrator, but the milkman is a more menacing threat. Middle sister’s mother instantly assumes that she is under his spell, enthralled by a local bad boy. This isn’t true, but no one listens to middle sister’s protestations. She has been seen beside him, and hidden cameras have photographed them together. As the community’s assumptions about middle sister harden into accepted truths, she becomes trapped inside herself, and ultimately is labeled “beyond the pale.”

This is the name given to all the strangest weirdos in middle sister’s community, but its origin is rich in historical irony. The Pale was the English territory in Ireland—deriving from the word “pale” for a pointed stick as a boundary-marker—and going beyond it meant to step outside the rule of law. The phrase’s use in Milkman chimes with the rest of its politics, which are done obliquely, out of the corner of Burns’s mouth.