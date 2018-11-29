Michael Cohen’s latest guilty plea is both surprising and unsurprising. The president’s former personal attorney admitted on Thursday to having lied to Congress about the extent of President Donald Trump’s business dealings with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. “I made these statements to be consistent with [Trump]’s messaging and to be loyal to [Trump],” Cohen told a federal judge in New York during his allocution. His plea came as part of his cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry, according to court filings.

The president’s longtime legal fixer already pleaded guilty to eight tax and fraud-related charges in August, including two campaign-finance violations related to payments he made during the 2016 campaign to cover up alleged affairs between Trump and two women. Cohen told the court at the time that Trump personally directed him to make the payments.

Thursday’s plea deal offered little in the way of new revelations on Trump’s relationship with Moscow during the election. BuzzFeed News reported the bulk of Cohen’s story in May, detailing how he and Trump associate Felix Sater negotiated to build a new Trump Organization tower on a Moscow riverfront during the 2016 campaign. It’s also been widely reported for months that Cohen is cooperating with Mueller’s inquiry, though the full extent of that cooperation remains unclear.

But that’s not to say that the plea deal is meaningless. It confirms that Trump himself lied for years about his business ties with Russia. (“I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” the president tweeted in 2017.) It draws a direct line between the Trump Organization and the Russian government during the 2016 election. It raises questions about whether other people in Trump’s orbit may have told similar lies to Congress about the Trump Organization’s contacts with the Kremlin, and whether those people may now be in greater legal jeopardy. (Cohen’s statement of information explicitly notes that he informed members of Trump’s family about the contacts when they took place.)