“There was the option of re-thinking [Rookie] entirely as a whole new thing, like a mentoring app or something,” Gevinson said. “And then there was just expanding it as it was, and that would have involved events, merch, a lot more content, more books.” There are publications out there with business models that could have worked for Rookie, Gevinson said. But she had no interest in turning Rookie into “a huge multi-faceted brand. A lifestyle brand.”

Gevinson’s tussle with media’s venture capital topography speaks to the difficulty now facing young writers. Rookie helped to define a kind of intimate and playful “voiciness” in online writing—funny horoscopes, grief counseling, and printable coloring pages, all in the same space—that has now spread across platforms as various as mattress startups, Instagram, and conglomerate media, like the Condé Nast-owned site Them. There are now countless business guides to building an online lifestyle brand community, and the essential message is: “Build Rookie, but use it to sell things.” It has gotten harder to tell what is “real” writing, and what is designed simply to generate revenue.

In some cases, Rookie-style content has simply moved. “Sometimes on The Cut or Elle or Glamour, or one of those, I see things that feel like could have been on Rookie,” Gevinson said. She also pointed out that teen writing will likely flourish with or without well-funded platforms. “A lot of people, at least who I talk to at Rookie events—young teens—have blogs,” she said. “I think in media-world, we say, ‘Oh, blogs are over, no one has a blog anymore, or no one reads them.’ But that doesn’t mean that a whole new generation of people aren’t interested in writing, and chronicling their lives in a deeper way than is maybe possible on social media.”

But Gevinson sounded disillusioned, even frustrated, when we talked about the more cynical women’s media enterprises—the Refinery29s and Bustles of the world. “Other people already capitalized on and monetized what we did,” she said.

The difficulty with trying to keep Rookie alive through venture capital money was that she had to face down precisely the people who want to use her voice to sell things, but seemed to have no insight into that ouroboros dynamic. “I’m just so relieved that I don’t have to sit across from another person who says something like, ‘I’m a storyteller at heart,’” she said. “What? You are? I thought you were a venture capitalist. I thought you were the CEO of a startup.” Pushing products is not the same as publishing. “If you were a storyteller, you’d be telling stories.”

Perhaps Rookie was just intrinsically stuck at a small size, because you can’t scale voice-driven intimacy into a big brand without losing the authenticity behind it. If it had become massive, Rookie would have turned into a catalog, not a magazine.

Gevinson is now acting and working on a book. She’s looking forward to reading more and has three stacks of books next to her bed. Elena Ferrante is there, along with some childhood books she wants to return to: To Kill a Mockingbird, The View From Saturday by E. L. Konigsburg.

For readers who loved Rookie and The Hairpin and The Toast, the loss of those publications and the rise of lifestyle-branded journalism has been distressing. But youth media is inevitably generational: Each round of smart young people has to reinvent the form for themselves. “There are a lot of people saying, ‘This is so sad. I read it every day,’” Gevinson said. “But there are also a lot of people saying, ‘I’m sad to hear this because it helped me a lot when I was growing up.’ And I feel like that is also an indication the time has come. Rookie was partly inspired by Sassy. And maybe someone else will be inspired by Rookie and make something better and smarter.”

There is no avoiding the reality that Rookie succeeded in part because it was so tethered to Gevinson as an individual. What happens when your personal brand becomes appropriated—not just by inspired readers (which is partly the point), but by a money-starved industry desperate for the key to a girl’s heart? The worst-case scenario is that the “bullshit becomes so acceptable and insidious that we notice some bullshit but not all,” Gevinson said. She sounded genuinely exhausted when we spoke—not burned out creatively, but just tired. The problem with editing good long-form writing, we agreed, is that there is no way to speed it up. “There really isn’t,” she said. “You have to have room for surprises and tangent.” It will be up to new writers to find the means and the space to do that laborious work. But Gevinson is optimistic: “There will always be young people making what they need for themselves.”

