It begins with sirens, a weird greasy glissando creeping up the register then back down again. The sound is so familiar, but with a shock one realizes that these sirens are not mechanical—they are being sung. Voices, somewhere between a scream and an aria. Dotted across the enormous stage at the Park Avenue Armory, performers in William Kentridge’s The Head and the Load are wailing in the dark.

Kentridge is a white South African artist known for a body of work—drawing, painting, animation, and performance—that engages with the colonial and postcolonial history of both his country and the wider continent. The new production’s name comes from a Ghanaian proverb: “The head and the load are the troubles of the neck.” It is a work of historical investigation and reclamation, focused on the African carriers and porters—two million of them—who lugged around the possessions of British, French, and German forces during World War One.

As with the best of Kentridge’s work, The Head and the Load is a kaleidoscopic affair. There are numerous collaborators: The music was composed by Philip Miller and Thuthuka Sibisi and played by the Brooklyn ensemble The Knights, while the long list of extraordinary performers include Ann Masina, Nhlanhla Mahlangu, and N’Faly Kouyaté. The production itself is a collage of many media, embodying our patchwork understanding of history itself.

We hear the famous letter from the Reverend John Chilembwe, who wrote a stinging open letter against the recruitment of Nyasa men into World War I, asking, “Will there be any good prospects for the natives after ... the war?” We hear snippets of military drills, Morse code, dogs barking, Frantz Fanon translated into siSwati. The words are both literary (e.g. Aimé Césaire) and historical, such as the lines taken from the fatal Berlin conference of 1884, in which European powers divided the continent between themselves. The music, too, is a mixture, both an homage to traditional African music and the European avant-garde European (Schoenberg, Paul Hindemith).