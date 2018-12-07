Rusbridger developed his vision for digital journalism outside the traditional constraints of corporate governance schemes. The Guardian, where he was named Editor in 1995, had long been owned by the Scott Trust, an umbrella organization formed by previous proprietors to support its costly, progressive journalism through other ventures. Between 2007 and 2014, the Trust sold its stake in the highly profitable car magazine Auto Trader to contribute to an endowment for The Guardian topping $1 billion in value.

With this measure of financial flexibility, The Guardian pushed ahead into the digital world. As many national and international competitors tepidly replicated their print products as static websites, The Guardian attempted to tap into its readership as a resource through new story formats and proactive engagement, all while pushing out investigative work like its reports on phone hacking. News outlets’ audiences also had the ability to publish information in comments sections, message boards, and blogs. “For 200 years journalism had been about pushing stuff out at readers,” Rusbridger writes. “And now.… Here were real live readers—sometimes thousands of them—responding instantly to things you were telling them.”

Rusbridger sought to harness this through what he calls “open journalism”—reporting that actively encourages audience participation, prizes transparency in its processes, and updates readers with new information from outside sources. The philosophy was particularly appealing to American liberals who felt misled by the press in wake of September 11, and The Guardian began racking up global readership that would come to rival that of The New York Times and Washington Post. While such massive digital audiences did not initially prove lucrative, Rusbridger and most others assumed that advertisers would eventually follow as they had previously.

This emphasis on maximizing reach incentivized news outlets to cover subjects with as wide an appeal as possible. Reporting on national politics or Hollywood news would bring in more readers, the thinking went, than reporting on municipal governments or local culture. Digital startups like BuzzFeed structured themselves around the notion that made-for-virality content distributed on social platforms could pay for more substantial journalism and keep it free for readers. Many newspaper and magazine companies also followed this gospel, chasing fleeting clicks that often diluted core coverage of their communities.

The Guardian had considered charging digital readers for content as early as 1996, but Rusbridger had long pushed back on the notion: “We were coming to believe we had to work out how journalism was best done in the twenty-first century before retreating to the apparent safety of nineteenth-century payment models (which might not, in any event, work for everyone now).” A paywall would supposedly confine high-quality news to a relative handful of elites, thereby limiting journalism in the public interest. “If legacy businesses were going to insist on revenues before reach they would lose every time,” Rusbridger writes. “That was the theory.”

The Guardian’s American invasion, which culminated with the launch of Guardian US in 2011, proved a thrilling contrast to the agonizing retrenchment elsewhere in the media industry. It was one of five global news outlets that partnered with WikiLeaks in 2010 to publish classified cables exposing the dark underbelly of international diplomacy. A young National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, approached it a few years later to share documents revealing the U.S. government’s global surveillance apparatus. The reporting would go on to share the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service with The Washington Post in 2014.

In Rusbridger’s mind, the Snowden revelation “demonstrates … why the institutional strength and independence of the press is so imperative.” Such stories would be impossible without costly legal defenses and other in-house safeguards against government interference. They also require analytically-minded journalists to judge what information is in the public interest, especially as the “public” to which news outlets speak appears increasingly balkanized on the internet.

Despite all the validation for its journalism, The Guardian burned through tens of millions of dollars in cash annually. And while the paper had counted on growing ad revenue to offset its costs, many companies now preferred to advertise directly on social platforms, where they could hone in on highly targeted groups of potential customers. Rusbridger characterizes the financial turmoil of his final days as editor with no small measure of understatement: “I had stepped down at the end of May 2015 with the commercial board pronouncing themselves pleased with the shape the company was in.” But mounting losses were so great that they began to take substantial bites out of the paper’s endowment, requiring his successor, Katharine Viner, to slash costs by about 20 percent, including deep cutbacks at The Guardian’s burgeoning US office.

The Guardian has stuck with its ideal of open journalism by enticing some readers to pay without forcefully excluding those who don’t. Viner announced last month that 1 million people worldwide have voluntarily supported The Guardian over the past three years. Results from the fiscal year that ended in June suggest that more than half of them are regularly donating members, including upward of 70,000 in the United States. The endowment has stabilized, revenue is on a slight uptick, and Viner hopes to break even by next spring. But survival for this would-be flagship for progressive news hinged on tempering global ambitions just at the moment when its mission might have been most urgent, as liberal democracy teetered in countries across the world.

Elsewhere, the march toward a world with less news continues. Many digital publishers remain beholden to Facebook, Google, and other tech firms for page views, even while they report that those same companies’ algorithms reward fake news. With Silicon Valley holding the keys to online and on-demand video, cable and broadcast news will likely face a similar moment of reckoning as their TV viewers age out. A few elite American publications took an exit ramp from this highway to oblivion by launching paywalls: The New York Times; The Washington Post; and other prestige or hyper-focused brands among them. It’s likely that those in the middle of this continuum—local newspapers and other outlets that have made important contributions—will continue to fade away. The bifurcation has in some ways begun to resemble the dystopian media world of haves and have-nots that Rusbridger fears.

The Guardian remains unique among these English-language media in its ownership, mission, and model. In this sense, it’s no surprise that Breaking News is descriptive of structural problems rather than prescriptive in how to respond. Rusbridger concludes by throwing up his hands and putting the onus on tech giants to help save journalism. “The question now is how will it be sustained in the age of the hyperglobal corporation: the untaxed, rootless entities that know more about us than our own mothers,” Rusbridger writes. “Will they destroy, or support, a critical, independent, professional cadre of people and news outlets that—at their best—perform an ever-more necessary public service?”

To answer this question would require Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants not only to acknowledge that they make editorial decisions, but to accept a form of responsibility for the public interest. They could just as easily snuff out what’s left of journalism. In that world, a gated community may be preferable to no community at all.