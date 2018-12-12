On Tuesday, on live television, President Trump took ownership of a potential government shutdown over his demand for $5 billion in border wall funding. “You want to know something? I’ll take it,” Trump said, after being baited by Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. “Yes, if we don’t get what we want one way or the other, whether it’s through you, through military, through anything you want to call—I will shut down the government. I am proud to shut down the government. I will take the mantle.”

.@realDonaldTrump has the Senate, the White House, and the House (for the moment) under Republican control. He has the power to keep government open – but instead, he says he’s going to shut down the government. #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/Pdbo4rH0sG — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 11, 2018

Democrats and their allies spiked the football, praising the negotiating prowess of Pelosi and Schumer. “She’s damn good!” Congressman Mark Pocan told reporters, referring to Pelosi. “Personally, you don’t want to ever be on the other side of a negotiation with her, because you’re at a disadvantage.” New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait argued that Trump’s preemptive ownership of a government shutdown was a historic gaffe. “If Schumer was playing three-dimensional chess, the game was won as he slowly contemplated his first move while his opponent stuffed his pieces into his own mouth and choked to death,” he wrote.

It does seem like a huge victory. Shutdown fights often revolve around which party will take the blame; with Trump having already taken credit, it would seem that Democrats can just sit on their hands. But Trump has long flouted the rules that Schumer and Pelosi live by, and it has gotten him this far. Moreover, he’s threatening to shut down the government over a key campaign promise that remains very popular with his base. If the government does shut down, he’ll blame Schumer and Pelosi for refusing to take border security seriously, and his supporters will side with him.

Trump designed Tuesday’s Oval Office meeting to be a spectacle. “Although aides often urge him to keep such meetings closed to the public, The Washington Post reports, “Trump likes the visual of him at the center of a room leading a meeting with lawmakers because he looks like he is ‘in charge,’ according to a former White House official.” When Pelosi and Schumer asked to meet behind closed doors, Trump refused. Nonetheless, all three of them may have gotten what they wanted. Schumer and Pelosi got a soundbite of the president taking responsibility for a government shutdown that could impact millions of Americans, while Trump got to show how seriously he takes border security (in contrast to Schumer and Pelosi, he argues).