One of the bill’s central provisions expands what’s known as the “safety valve,” which allows federal judges to ignore mandatory minimums in sentencing defendants who commit nonviolent, low-level crimes. Another provision reworks the three-strikes requirement for drug-related felonies: Instead of a life sentence, someone sentenced under it would receive only 25 years in prison. Modest though these changes are, they would not apply retroactively.

The bill’s reforms for already incarcerated people are slightly more forceful. One provision would allow eligible federal prisoners to claim an extra seven days of credit for good behavior each year. This change would apply retroactively, bringing thousands of current inmates even closer to release. The First Step Act would also continue a program established in 2007 to help move elderly and terminally ill prisoners into home confinement. It would also require the Bureau of Prisons to tabulate how many prisoners are granted compassionate release, so lawmakers can insure the agency isn’t refusing to apply it.

Liberals may find some of the central provisions to be insufficient to the overall challenge of mass incarceration. Part of this can be attributed to the federal government’s modest role in criminal justice; the overwhelming majority of American prisoners are tried, sentenced, and incarcerated by the states. That should not diminish the bill’s potential impact for each individual person it would help. Families Against Mandatory Minimums, a nonprofit organization that advocates for sentencing and prison reforms, estimated in November that the First Step Act would affect 183,000 federal prisoners.

The First Step Act also avoids some of the pitfalls that limited progressive support for previous attempts at compromise legislation. For instance, conservative groups and Republican senators had previously argued in favor of imposing a default requirement for federal prosecutors to prove a defendant acted with criminal intent, or mens rea. But key Democratic senators strongly resisted the proposal, fearing that it would be used by corporations to evade punishment for environmental and regulatory crimes, and refused to vote for a bill that included it. The battle over mens-rea reform ultimately contributed to the failure of a criminal-justice reform package in 2016.

Other portions of the bill will give force to long-overdue reforms. The Bureau of Prisons would be required to provide female prisoners with sanitary supplies like tampons, free of charge. Prison officials would be forbidden from using restraints on pregnant women before, during, and shortly after they give birth. Prisoners classified as “lower risk” would be required to be placed in a form of home confinement. Those who are released would be given their birth certificate and a photo ID upon release. In his analysis of the bill, the Marshall Project’s Justin George noted that many of these provisions are already required under policies that the Bureau of Prisons has been slow or reluctant to implement.