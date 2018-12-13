The political barriers to getting parliament’s approval still seem insoluble: In order to guarantee that no hard border will be introduced between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland (which is part of the UK) even if the UK and the EU do not reach a trade agreement, May’s plan provides for a last resort wherein there would be special conditions for Northern Ireland and the whole of the UK would remain in a customs union with the EU—something that negates the whole point of Brexit, according to Brexit supporters, and displeases the Northern Irish party propping up May’s minority government. May hopes she can renegotiate that part of the deal with the EU, but the EU has ruled out renegotiation. Even if the EU were to change its mind, it remains unlikely than a new deal would be different enough for parliament to vote it through.

Part of why Rousseau was skeptical of representative democracy was because he thought elected representatives could not possibly do justice to what the general will dictated. Indeed, MPs on both sides of the Brexit debate indicated they would vote down May’s deal because they saw it as misrepresenting the referendum result.

The democratic solution to this yawning gap between what the people voted for and what their politicians are capable of procuring for them, of course, would be a second referendum. May, however, is convinced that a second referendum would be undemocratic: that those calling for a second referendum are also those who voted no in the first one, and would prefer to stop Brexit altogether, disrespecting the people’s 2016 choice .

Viewed abstractly, overturning an older vote with a new one is hardly undemocratic; it is in fact the essence of democracy, allowing a people to adapt to new circumstances. It would indeed be undemocratic for the 2016 referendum to be overturned by a less democratic process, such as a parliamentary vote. But in a competition between two identical democratic processes, capturing the general will at two different times, opposing a new referendum could only be justified by placing greater value on the votes cast in 2016 than those which would be cast today. That hardly seems democratic. It also seems contrary to the spirit of the UK’s constitutional principle according to which no past parliament’s decision can bind its successors.

Others opposing a second referendum say that regardless of the second vote’s merits, it would be perceived as undemocratic by voters, resulting in a loss of faith in the political system, endangering its democracy. The relevant question, though, is what effect the absence of a second referendum would have on people’s perception of democracy. Given that the chances of new modifications on the deal seem slim, the alternatives for parliament would be to either approve of a no-deal Brexit, or to unilaterally stop the entire Brexit process, something that on Monday the European Court of Justice ruled is an option for the UK. Either of those two results are in greater danger of being perceived as undemocratic than any second referendum result would, and justifiably so.