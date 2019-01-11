As for the ingrate blue jay inherently dapper dappled in

Brooks Brothers plumage whose wing wicked resplendent lit

in a freak fir fire involving one rosy-cheeked waddling toddler

two schnockered green parents & the tiniest sparkler in the world

as for that guy who pompous in flight one 4th of July dove

nose first at a beatific swallow as if there in the unfettered night

existed some backwoods design shortcut to heaven feathered

leprechaun leading to a landfill of blinding gold bullion life-

changing light chased & chastened as a sin committed to awaken

misplaced repentance As for consequence best not to ask

about the jay’s final flight eight-foot dumb luck grace a glide

straight into the man- made lake where the ingrate treaded water

like an easy metaphor unburdened as he was wing fired heir

to an airless air breezy lean that screamed walking desire