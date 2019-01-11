the weight of certain news

on the phone

that makes the receiver heavier

makes it fall from my hands

the pointless weight of certain things:

metal pieces in abandoned lots

the curved posture of my father

who after years,

has yet to take my brother’s corpse

off his shoulders

and place him on the ground

we need to acknowledge

to bear right

after all, how many more minutes

can we continue walking

the middle of this highway?

the blaring horns make me lonelier

and lonelier

and lonelier

why do you bury the one who is left alone?

no death is natural

this poem won’t make it to the hospital