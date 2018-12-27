Bryce Covert examines in “Opportunity Costs” how a tax loophole intended to help the poor, funnels money to wealthy investors. Covert explains the loophole is used by investors who fund projects in economically distressed areas deemed “opportunity zones” receive a sizable tax break, even on unrelated investments. President Trump, a promoter of the plan who accumulated at least $885 million in tax breaks, “may be the country’s preeminent expert in spotting a government handout and squeezing it for all it’s worth,” claims Covert.

“Trapped at the Border” questions if Trump’s new asylum policy, requiring immigrants to apply at official ports of entry, will turn Mexico into a holding pen for refugees. Lauren Markham details Mexico’s inability to accommodate the thousands of immigrants held on that side of the border for months at a time given the country’s limited resources and authorities’ organizational capacity. Markham states, “The government has struggled to feed, house, and clothe the refugees. Every day, thousands of people need to eat; they need medical care, jackets, and blankets; children need diapers, and women sanitary pads.”

In “Alternative Facts,” Emily Atkin demonstrates how nonpartisan research group, Global Terrorism Database of University of Maryland, lost funding from the State Department after a report regarding a rise in violence on the right drew criticism from conservatives. Atkin claims that though “Republicans have tried to bury reports about right-wing terror before, ...[t]he situation with the GTD is different, and arguably more troubling, because, as president, Trump has often pushed ideas about terrorist violence that directly contravene the available data.”

Joel Simon asks why so many journalists are dying in “Getting Away with Murder.” Simon records, “at least 34 journalists were murdered in 2018, an 83 percent increase over the previous year. The number of journalists in jail is also at record highs—251 by the most recent count.” Though there may not be one explanation for why journalists are being killed and imprisoned, the United States government’s disappointing response to these crimes helps explain why the perpetrators are acting with such impunity.





“Primary Education” describes what Democrats should learn from how Trump won the nomination. Steven Teles acknowledges that Trump identified a section of potential GOP voters who were being overlooked, while his opponents split the same 60 percent of the Republican electorate. While there are more than a dozen candidates that may run for the Democratic nomination in 2020, Teles asserts “there are (at least) four or five of them, all clustered around the same positions; come next summer, they will be fighting for the same voters, and as a result, they could all lose. It’s the same bad math that afflicted Cruz, Kasich, and Rubio four years ago, only now it’s on the other side.”

In “Strange Bedfellows,” Matt Stoller explains why antitrust is the one issue the left and right can agree on. Stoller declares, “Disdain for corporate concentration is one of the rare things in contemporary American politics that transcends ideological divisions,” even bringing the left and center together with similar critiques. Though monopoly is typically thought to be best handled by courts and economists, Stoller argues that Congress could pass laws to prevent concentration in the first place.

[BOOKS & THE ARTS]

John Fabian Witt reviews the new biography John Marshall: The Man Who Made The Supreme Court by Richard Brookhiser, which reflects on why Marshall is often considered the greatest Chief Justice in American history. Witt describes Brookhiser’s short and captivating biography in “The Operative,” stating “Marshall emerge[d] as the institution’s first great partisan operative: a man who managed with extraordinary success to reassemble a judicial branch in American government from the broken pieces of the Federalist Party. Marshall did not build the court by cantilevering it above politics.”

“Power Dynamics” from author Tony Tulathimutte examines Kristen Roupenian’s debut, You Know You Want This, a collection of 12 stories that are tied together by physiological and psychological violence. Tulathimutte states, “Although You Know You Want This may be timely in its occasional adjacency to #MeToo, its real canniness comes from apprehending the psychology not only of power, but of power-hunger as, itself, a form of weakness: how people harbor an impulse toward sadistic narcissism, and how little it takes for them to succumb to it.”

Jillian Steinhauer evaluates the oeuvre, Irrespective, by influential artist Martha Rosler, which spans her influential career as an artist with works in photography, photo-text, video, sculpture and performance. Steinhauer declares in “See for Yourself”, “gathering samples of a seemingly disparate oeuvre, the exhibition shows Rosler returning to and reexamining the same issues: gender roles, economic class, globalization. Crucially, Irrespective demonstrates how Rosler has adopted feminism not simply as a subject, but as an intellectual and artistic framework.

In “Endless Fragmentation” Alan Wolfe investigates Francis Fukuyama’s new book, Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment, which discusses the value of liberal democracy. Wolfe asserts, “Fukuyama’s new pessimism is far deeper than his discarded optimism. The left-right dichotomy that formerly polarized liberal democracy dealt with the question of the proper size of government; compromise, at least in theory, was always possible.”

With “Resistance Training,” Micah L. Sifry studies how L.A. Kaufman’s new book How to Read a Protest: The Art of Organizing and Resistance observes the effectiveness of the modern protest. “Ranging from the 1963 March on Washington to the mass actions of more recent years, [Kaufman’s] new book contends that how we protest—the forms of social organization embodied in these mass events—may be more important than a protest’s immediate outcomes,” explains Sifry.

Rachel Syme examines the final season of the FX comedy series You’re The Worst and how it bucks the usual finale tropes. In “Behaving Badly” Syme states “what I will tell you is that this show, which for years took every possible stab it could at the callow selfishness of its characters, ends up embracing them with empathy and understanding.”

Poems by Marcus Wicker and Garous Abdolmalekian are featured this month. For Res Publica, Editor-in-Chief Win McCormack examines how those with private interests will always prey on public resources in “A Commons Problem”.

The entire January/February 2019 issue of The New Republic is available on newsstands and via digital subscription now.

For additional information, please contact newrepublic@high10media.com.

###