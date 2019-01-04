The experience of reading this book is at times like watching somebody run into a wall they can’t see, over and over again, while they describe the wounds they’re sustaining in minute and entertaining detail. From a different angle, it’s akin to watching a young woman coming to political consciousness in her personal relationships. In one early passage Roberson describes her revelation that all this emotional labor was sapping her brainpower:

I came to this conclusion when a guy was giving me strange signals for months and I was using my brain to its full capacity trying to figure out what the hell was going on. I realized: oh, this is a political issue, because instead of focusing on the intersectional-socialist-matriarchal revolution I’ve been focusing on whether or not what just happened was a date.

And there she stays. What follows this revelation is a forensic investigation into how that mental sabotage happens, rather than particularly useful advice on how to survive it. There is some value in this: Books of feminist cultural commentary usually speak from a position of having understood, rather than doing the exhausting work of trying to understand.

Furthermore, Roberson’s achievement in remaining funny while excavating her pain is just straightforwardly heroic. Here’s Roberson on letting unenthusiastic men go free, for example: “I am not trying to trick men who aren’t totally aboard the SS Blythe Is Hot and Fun into marrying me. I’m not trying to trap men! Except Harry Styles, but I’m not trying to trap him into dating me, I’m just trying to trap him.”

By the end of How to Date Men When You Hate Men I couldn’t help but wonder—have you considered political lesbianism, Blythe Roberson? It might sound like a joke, but the concept has enjoyed a resurgence in contemporary feminism. Sprouting from the radical feminist movement within the 1970s second wave, political lesbianism is related to lesbian separatism, and promotes the idea that a woman can break from heterosexuality and simply refuse to incorporate sex with men into their lives. (The separatist movement has been sullied lately for adopting transphobic rhetoric, but its influence remains.)

One seminal text from 1981—“Love Your Enemy? The Debate Between Heterosexual Feminism and Political Lesbianism”—by the Leeds Revolutionary Feminist Group argues that, “The heterosexual couple is the basic unit of the political structure of male supremacy.” Any feminist “can and should be political lesbians,” they write. Roberson’s book almost reads like evidence collected by the lesbian separatist prosecution, but it comes down in favor of the messier, more real problems of trying to live in a world where desire for men just can’t be dispensed with that easily. Embedded within How To Date Men When You Hate Men is the insoluble truth that Roberson both desires and loathes men. She forces herself to acknowledge that double bind, then persists through the paradox instead of opting out.