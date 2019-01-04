All three of those governors hail from the Republican Party, which traditionally favored tough-on-crime policies. But even Democratic governors can be stingy. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made headlines last month when he pardoned 22 immigrants who faced deportation or couldn’t apply for citizenship because of previous state convictions. The pardons gave Cuomo a chance to cast himself as a leading figure in the Democratic resistance to President Trump. But with almost 200,000 New Yorkers in prison, probation, or parole, issuing fewer than two dozen pardons is hardly a courageous act.

Pardoning incarcerated people or commuting their sentences largely fell out of vogue during the tough-on-crime era at both the state and federal level. Harry Truman issued more than 1,900 pardons during his tenure, while Dwight D. Eisenhower handed out more than 1,100 throughout his eight years in office. That number fell even as prison populations exploded in the 1980s and 1990s: George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush collectively issued fewer than 700 pardons during their quarter-century in power. Though comparable figures for the nation’s governors aren’t readily available, they’ve reportedly shown a similar aversion to clemency since the 1960s.

What would it look like if governors pursued a more aggressive approach to their clemency powers? Jerry Brown, California’s outgoing governor, carved out a model of sorts. The state’s longtime leader spent his fourth and final term in office setting a national benchmark for clemency: The Times of San Diego reported that Brown has pardoned at least 1,332 inmates since 2011, quadrupling the number issued by the preceding four governors combined. The burst of activity is particularly stark compared to his two immediate predecessors, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis, who respectively issued fifteen and zero pardons.

Those who’ve received pardons from Brown cut a broad swath, ranging from a couple that lost their home in the devastating Camp Fire last month to five Cambodian-born immigrants who feared deportation by the Trump administration. In a slate of Christmas Eve pardons, the governor also ordered new DNA tests for Kevin Cooper, a death-row inmate who says that local police framed him for a quadruple homicide in the 1980s. For Brown, there’s a self-redemptive element at play. He previously served as California’s governor from 1975 to 1983, right at the cusp of the nation’s turn towards harsher sentencing laws and mass incarceration.

Solid-blue states aren’t the only ones where governors have made bold use of their clemency powers. Terry McAuliffe, a moderate Democrat who led Virginia from 2014 to 2018, initially tried to restore voting rights to almost 200,000 former felons with a single executive order in 2016. After the state supreme court struck down his sweeping order later that year, McAuliffe began to issue them on a person-by-person basis, restoring the franchise to more than 173,000 citizens by the time he left office. Ralph Northam, his successor, has continued the clemency program on a rolling basis as prisoners return to society.