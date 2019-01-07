On January 1, Nicolle predicted “an armed national uprising.” This too was nothing new; he’s been saying as much since November 5. Then there are the litany of yellow vest leaders who, in appearance after appearance on television, personally dissociate themselves from violence, while wringing their hands that, if Macron doesn’t accede to their demands and resign, tout ça va mal se terminer, or “everything will end badly.” This weekend, the protesters again gave a glimpse of what that might mean, clashing with police and breaching a ministry building.

To be clear, there is no impending redux of the French Revolution. France has no tyranny to overthrow, no dictator or king to depose. It has the same grab-bag of problems that most of its Western European neighbors face. And while authoritarianism rises in Hungary and Poland, while Brexit is about to break Britain, while Donald Trump undermines every institution of American government, France has so far largely escaped the worst of populism and its discontents.

But there is a challenge to the left in particular, in the nature of the gilets jaunes, in the violence that has been an undeniable reason for their success, and in the undesirable voices that have come to the fore: How to balance empathy for economic hardship and a genuine desire for social justice with a rejection of the worst impulses of a movement that finds its shape in organized chaos? How to protest Macron’s reformist centrism while also defending the pillars of liberal democracy and a tolerant society?

Unfortunately, this is a challenge the main left-wing opposition has largely failed to meet, a balance it has refused to strike. Just as populists see “the people” as something pure in the face of corrupt elites, so, too, do certain elites desire for there to be an essential purity in the idea of an uprising of the alienated masses—the “neutral, politically indifferent people who never join a party and hardly ever go to the polls,” as Hannah Arendt once described them.

First, the gilets jaunes have always been inseparable from far-right politics. Supporters of Marine Le Pen have the most favorable views of the yellow vests, and a hypothetical gilets jaunes party would sap significant support from Le Pen in the upcoming European parliamentary elections.

But while one might expect the far-right to flourish in the midst of fake news and diffuse anger, significant parts of the left have responded to the idea that Macron is an “ultra-neoliberal”—so much so that they have chosen to be a sidecar to the destabilizing agenda of the far-right. Jean-Luc Mélenchon—leader of the far left La France Insoumise, or Insubmissive France—expressed in a long Facebook post his “fascination” with Éric Drouet, saying of the gilets jaunes that “their rising, their incredible aptitude for combat, bewilders those who look down at the people from on high.” Mélenchon compared him to the historical Jean-Baptiste Drouet who recognized Louis XVI as he attempted to flee Paris, leading to the king’s arrest in Varennes.

In a section of her On the Origins of Totalitarianism that deals with the elite’s fascination for the mob, Arendt writes, “The members of the elite did not object at all to paying a price, the destruction of civilization, for the fun of seeing how those who had been excluded unjustly in the past forced their way into it. ... The temporary alliance between the elite and the mob rested largely on this genuine delight with which the former watched the latter destroy respectability.”

At the roundabouts there is camaraderie and comfort, conspiracy and chaos. Neither half of that equation can be ignored. But how sad that, like the far right, a chunk of the left has become fascinated by the mob, choosing to pull bricks out of the wall in the hopes of climbing the rubble to political gain.