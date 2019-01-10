According to research psychologists, burnout has three dimensions: emotional exhaustion, depersonalization (or cynicism), and the feeling of personal inefficacy. To measure it, they administer a questionnaire called the Maslach Burnout Inventory, named for Christina Maslach, a leading burnout researcher for four decades. Maslach and her coauthor, Michael Leiter, identify six main causes of burnout that arise within organizations: too much work, lack of control, too little reward, unfairness, conflicting values, and the breakdown of community. If you experience these in your job for long enough, you’re likely to go home every day feeling empty, bitter, and useless.

If Petersen was exhausted, it’s no wonder. “I was publishing stories, writing two books, making meals, executing a move across the country, planning trips, paying my student loans, exercising on a regular basis,” she explains. “But when it came to the mundane, the medium priority, the stuff that wouldn’t make my job easier or my work better, I avoided it.”

I know the feeling. Once I got tenure, securing a lifetime of job security, I had it made. The feeling lasted a year. After a post-tenure sabbatical, I returned to a college facing budget and accreditation crises. There was suddenly much more work to do, and, after a round of layoffs, fewer people to do it. I did good work, but didn’t feel that it was recognized by higher-ups. It was also dispiriting to teach students a subject—theology—that the college required them to study, but which they didn’t really want to learn about. My wife, also an academic, was working in another state. When I took the Maslach Burnout Inventory three years ago, at age 40, I landed in the 98th percentile for exhaustion.

Millennials face a characteristic set of pressures, but older generations experience widespread burnout, too. I was relatively young when burnout struck, but I’m squarely in Generation X. I hear constantly from people my age and older about how their work has used them up, but they feel they must keep going. Maslach’s original research, in which she recognized a growing burnout crisis in fields like nursing, social work, and law enforcement, involved workers born prior to 1960. The conditions she and Leiter say foster burnout have been characteristics of American workplaces for a long time. They affect workers of all ages.

In medicine, the field where burnout has been studied most thoroughly, burnout rates are actually lowest for the under-35 cohort of doctors but increase through middle age and decrease again for physicians over 55. Given the pay and prestige of a medical career, as well as the tremendous debt most people take on to enter the profession, it’s not surprising that doctors would be reluctant to quit even when they’re past the point of exhaustion. By doing so, however, they may jeopardize their quality of care. When one worker burns out, their patients, coworkers, and customers suffer, too.