If Kondo wants you to throw out everything that doesn’t feel personal, then Instant Hotel and Stay Here emphasize getting rid of personal effects in order to make the domestic space as generic as possible, the better to profitably enter it into the sharing economy, in which strangers will have to feel like it is their home as well.

Stay Here, another Netflix original production, is the highest-budget and most fun of the group in a hate-watch, eat-the-rich kind of way—it could be used for DSA radicalization sessions. Its tagline is “Makeover. Make money.” HGTV star Genevieve Gorder, a charming designer, and Peter Lorimer, a slick British music producer turned celebrity realtor, take properties that are being rented on Airbnb or the more luxe platform VRBO and renovate them so that they are better short-term rentals: the best Airbnb they can be.

An interior from Netflix’s “Stay Here.” Cristopher Nolasco

Their chief goals are to raise the nightly rental price and occupancy rates. They crunch the numbers on-screen, reassuring the property owners that they will recoup all their mortgage and maintenance expenses plus a tidy profit. They achieve this by bringing in faux-mid century furniture, building out the same open kitchen you see in every new condo development, and adding a “social media moment,” some Instagrammable object or mural wall that will prompt guests to do your marketing for you. In Austin, it’s a geometric pattern painted on the poolhouse; in Palm Springs, it’s a period-piece 1970s room covered in pink upholstery. Gorder is ecstatic.

Let us consider the case of one gentleman who bought a disused firehouse in Washington, D.C., and turned it into his own apartment as well as an Airbnb. He lived in the huge loft space behind two floor-to-ceiling arched windows and rented out the darkened caverns in the rest of the building, which were filled with furniture barely worthy of a frat house. Gorder and Lorimer obviously kicked him out of the nice part of the house—you have to prioritize the guests—and opened the bright loft to the rest of the space.

It turns out that the firehouse was the first African-American firehouse in the city, opened because black firemen were having trouble getting promoted by racist white officers. Instead of, say, turning some part of it into a public space, Gorder fetishizes its heritage with bunk beds made of fire-poles and a vintage photo mural of the garage in its active days. “Now you can sleep in a piece of history!” Thus authenticity is commodified as #DCfirehouse4, $850 a night. Also not mentioned is the threat of gentrification that families of wealthy tourists pose to the historically African-American neighborhood.

In Stay Here, we might observe certain rules for an optimized Airbnb. You need to have as many bedrooms as possible, because “heads in beds” make money. Don’t think of it as a home; “you have to think like the GM of a small hotel,” bringing a strong business plan. Key to the process is what Gorder persists in calling “depersonalization”: removing any artifacts like family photos or mementos so that guests won’t feel like they’re in someone else’s life. Depersonalization also happens to be the clinical term for a psychological disorder in which you feel detached from yourself, like a robot. It seems apt. The Stay Here thesis is not that by remaking your house you might be happier; it is that you will be wealthier. “I’m going to crush my competition,” a man in Austin enthuses in a fit of post-renovation real estate Darwinism.

Netflix / Cristopher Nolasco

Homes were not competition until sharing-economy platforms gamified them with revenue charts and star ratings. Instant Hotel gamifies the gamification. The show originally aired in Australia in 2017 before Netflix picked it up. Two sessions of five Australian couples who have turned their houses into rental properties (“instant hotels”) go on a kind of national road trip, staying together at every other couple’s rental and then evaluating it, often viciously, like a mobile Big Brother. The categories are Design, Location & Attractions, Night’s Sleep, and Value; grand prize is a trip to California to stay in a famous Airbnb that might belong to a celebrity.

Personality is the problem. One couple is derided for their collection of 1950s American kitsch, another for their profusion of fake flowers, still another for the shower in the master bathroom with a full-length window you can’t block. When your home is a commodity, nothing unique or quirky is allowed. The winner of the entire competition is a “Zen” retreat that looks as inoffensive as humanly possible. Yet the show’s only appealing element is personality. It’s fun to watch for Australianisms. The group goes to a rural pub, races cane toads, and spears mud crabs. It did not make me want to travel there.

Maybe the issue is that these shows are too relevant, hovering on the border of entertainment and 21st-century economic survivalism. Years after its peak, Kondo-ing once again took over the Internet in the past week as viewers posted photos of their socks neatly aligned in drawers. I wondered if anything I owned truly sparked joy. Then again, if I suddenly couldn’t afford my rent, I could just ditch everything with a whiff of personality, then install bunk beds, pendant lights, and an Instagram wall with a hashtag decal and let my apartment monetize itself, right?

What these reality shows really point to is the need for rent control and tenants’ rights, a world in which we don’t have to repackage our homes in order to keep them. I propose outlawing private property and giving everyone 365 Airbnb credits a year instead.

Perec’s Jerome and Sylvie never find their way out of materialism either, despite abandoning Paris briefly for Tunisia. They return to France and find executive advertising jobs with salaries better suited to their tastes. “They will have their chesterfield settee,” Perec writes. “They will have huge and empty rooms full of light; plenty of clearance, glass panels, magnificent outlook.” Sounds nice, I’d stay there.