Coffin deemed sanctuary a moral imperative, the illegality of the act being precisely what made it powerful. His activism laid the groundwork for the sanctuary movement that later took hold in the United States in the 1980s, during a time of religious revival. In that era, more than one million Central Americans, fleeing violence largely caused by civil wars in Guatemala and El Salvador, tried to seek asylum in the U.S. The Reagan administration denied many of their applications, claiming they were economic migrants and not political refugees.

The sanctuary movement began in Tuscon, Arizona, before spreading across Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. It encompassed 400 congregations (including Columbus Mennonite) and comprised 60,000-70,000 participants, according to anthropologist Hilary Cunningham. These sanctuary workers developed a centralized network to cross refugees into the United States and provide them with shelter and transport. Secular groups joined the movement, and entire cities declared themselves sanctuaries.

This new kind of sanctuary was a “cultural jurisdiction based in a believing community,” as Cunningham wrote. The movement drew power from the separation of church and state, the idea being that border patrol officers bursting into churches would be seen as anathema to American civil society. It also drew power from the fact that it was not formally codified in any legal system. Rather, it was a purely moral declaration that the U.S. deportation regime was unacceptable and that human lives are sacred—a declaration that gained added weight because it came from a church.

One of the movement’s biggest accomplishments was that it led to amnesty for nearly three million immigrants via the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, according to Judith McDaniel, a social science professor at the University of Arizona who participated in the 1980s sanctuary efforts. The law was passed just several months after eight sanctuary workers were convicted on various felony charges for their involvement with the movement. Their trial galvanized public support for sanctuary, and none of those convicted ended up going to prison. “The government wasn’t stupid,” said McDaniel. “That would have been asking for martyrdom.”

Today’s sanctuary movement, often referred to as the “new sanctuary movement,” is far less centralized than that of the 1980s, according to McDaniel. And while it overlaps with efforts to protect the asylum rights of new immigrants, its primary benefactors are individuals who have already been living in the United States and are being threatened with deportation.

The goal of the new sanctuary movement is twofold: to stop such deportations, and to bear witness to a system so broken and inhumane that it is driving people to live in churches. It also poses a broader question: If society is willing to leave those people alone when they’re in a church, why not expand that boundary? “To me, religion at its best is saying, ‘What we’ve decided is special someplace is actually special everywhere,’” Miller said.

Sanctuary cities—where local law enforcement limit their cooperation with federal immigration officials—have been deemed lawless outliers by President Trump and are regular targets for attack on conservative outlets like Fox News. But on a local level, the sanctuary movement has made inroads into white communities that have otherwise been hostile or indifferent to the fate of largely Latinx immigrants. “It’s putting names and faces to the bigger problem,” said Reiser. “Whenever an immigration article is in the newspaper, I’m reading it, to find out what’s going on, because it could possibly affect Edith and her family.”

Over the past several months, Samantha Shivener’s commitment to the sanctuary movement has deepened. “When you have a relationship with somebody, it makes it harder to ignore,” said Shivener, who is the ministry coordinator at First English Lutheran Church, also in Columbus. Since July, the church has been home to Miriam Vargas and her two young daughters. Vargas, who grew up in Honduras and came to the United States in 2005, is undocumented. She was first picked up by ICE officers in 2013, but was released because she was six months pregnant with her second daughter. In 2018, she was given a final deportation order.

Shivener has developed a particular fondness for Vargas’s older daughter, who shares her love of Harry Potter. The young girl often drops by the office, and Shivener almost always stops her work to be with her. “I know she probably feels like she bugs me but it actually brightens my day,” Shivener said.

This is a common transformation in the churches that host sanctuary leaders. Becoming familiar with these women’s stories is part of the process. For white congregants, so is confronting the privilege that allowed them to keep their distance for so long. “For a long time, white middle class churches just kind of did their own thing,” said Pastor Sally M. Padgett of First English. “And now this issue is being put in front of them and for better or worse, they’re having to say, ‘How am I going to live out my faith?’”

There is evidence that the sanctuary movement is moving out into suburban and rural churches, according to Jennie Belle, an organizer with the Church World Service. She points to the fact that, for the first time, a church in South Carolina recently announced it is willing to host undocumented immigrants. “But a lot of these rural and suburban areas don’t have the relationships formed,” Belle said. “They’re like, we’re ready to go, but it’s like, no you need to slow down and make these relationships. If they’re going to come and stay with you they need to know they can trust you.”

The process of sanctuary is slow-moving. “It’s not efficient,” Rubén Castilla Herrera, an organizer with the Columbus Sanctuary Collective, told me. But for a movement based on intense relationship-building between individuals, that is the point. The question is whether those relationships can grow to the point of affecting U.S. immigration and deportation policies.

Joseph Mas told me he believes sanctuary is “a terrible idea in the Trump era” because the administration has “no moral center.”

As of January 2018, there were more than 1,110 congregations in the sanctuary movement, and the number has grown since then. These include not just churches, but mosques, synagogues, and other houses of worship. Only a small portion of these congregations have physically sheltered immigrants, because ultimately, it’s not up to a church to make that decision. It’s up to undocumented individuals to decide whether they want to seek sanctuary.

The movement would likely benefit from a larger scale. On an individual basis, dozens of lives have already been saved, but when does sanctuary become too big to ignore? “I would love to see 1,000 sanctuary congregations say, we refuse to live by these rules,” Pastor Miller said. “ICE would have to out themselves and start coming into churches, and that would really do something.”

When Espinal moved in, Columbus Mennonite was in crisis mode, according to Miller, fearing blowback from law enforcement. Once it became clear that she was safe for the time being, the congregation’s attentions turned to her legal case and advocacy efforts. “For a little bit sanctuary is the solution because it kept her in the country, and it kept her with her family, and that’s a success,” Miller said. “But after that it’s like, oh, yeah, here she is and here we are.”

Espinal is pushing for legislative relief on a number of fronts: local, state, and federal. So far not much has happened. Columbus City Council members have come to visit her, but they have yet to pass a (largely symbolic) resolution supporting her. Espinal has asked her congresswoman, Representative Joyce Beatty, to introduce a private bill (legislation that only applies to a particular individual) to grant her legal status in the U.S. Organizers don’t expect such a bill to pass, but they say that introducing it could be enough for ICE to grant Espinal a stay of removal. Her team has also asked Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman to help Espinal get deferred action from ICE.

Her advocacy efforts have created some tension, both within her team and between national organizers and church leaders. “She has nothing to lose by publicly challenging Democratic public officials, for example,” said Miller. Columbus Mennonite, on the other hand, needs to maintain relationships with local leaders who help the church with other initiatives. “I’ve felt uncomfortable at some points by how much she wants to push, and there have been some times where I’ve said, ‘We need to hold back on that,’ and I was probably wrong.”

But the broader challenge stems from forces beyond the control of Espinal or the sanctuary movement. Joseph Mas told me he believes sanctuary is “a terrible idea in the Trump era” because the administration has “no moral center” and the moral appeal of the sanctuary movement has nowhere to resonate. It seems doubtful that the religious and moral calls of the sanctuary movement will hold purchase with Trump’s base of white conservative Evangelicals, whose views on immigration are shaped far more by militant conservatism than by scripture.

If ICE officers begin bursting into churches, however, the contemporary sanctuary movement could start to resemble the Civil Rights Movement, where it took violent state response to nonviolent resistance for white American lawmakers to begin changing policy.

Some organizers worry that such images may not be enough. The cruelty of the Trump administration has already been laid bare on countless occasions, but nevertheless it continues. “Why wouldn’t the death of a little Guatemalan girl at the hands of border patrol, why wouldn’t that be the optic that would turn it around?” asked Judith McDaniel, referring to Jakelin Caal, a seven-year-old who died in December while in Customs and Border Protection custody, shortly after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with her father. Still, she recognized that there are differences: “I guess because she’s a brown girl and if ICE went into churches there would probably be white parishioners who would be pushed aside.”

Mas told me he believes violent confrontation may be necessary for real change to take place, for the moral argument to resonate with the majority of white Americans. “It’s a great irony that the history of the United States has shown that until bullets start flying, until people die, until people are gassed, that the nation doesn’t pay attention,” Mas said. “And that is where we find ourselves at this moment. We’re at that intersection now.”

