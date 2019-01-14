There aren’t easy answers to this question in this circumstance. Since Goldsmith has already laid out the tentative case for concern about the FBI’s actions, it’s worth considering a similarly tentative case in defense of what the bureau reportedly has done. It’s not the FBI’s job to contradict what elected officials decide is in the country’s best interests internationally. At the same time, it’s never in the national interest for an American president to subordinate himself to a foreign government to win the presidency, and then cover it up.

A debate over when it’s appropriate for the FBI to investigate a president’s loyalty to America may seem straightforward to Trump’s political opponents. Beyond him, however, there’s reason to be uncomfortable. Presidents often make decisions that their critics say will harm American national security: Many on the left opposed George W. Bush’s decision to invade Iraq, while most Republicans challenged Barack Obama’s diplomatic moves with Cuba and Iran. Trusting FBI officials to determine when a democratically elected president is a threat to American interests should not be done lightly, even if one is confident in the integrity of the bureau’s current leadership. The FBI under J. Edgar Hoover, Goldsmith notes, had a history of misusing its counterintelligence functions to quietly shape public policy.

“Because the president determines the U.S. national security interest and threats against it, at least for the executive branch, there is an argument that it makes no sense for the FBI to open a counterintelligence case against the president premised on his being a threat to the national security,” Goldsmith wrote. “The president defines what a national security threat is, and thus any action by him cannot be such a threat, at least not for purposes of opening a counterintelligence investigation.”

Bolstering his analysis here is the nuance and humility with which he approaches it. “I am not sure this analysis or this conclusion is right—as I note, the situation [is] unprecedented in many ways,” he adds. “But I am confident that there is an important Article II question lurking here”—a reference to the section of the Constitution that sets forth the president’s executive authority—“and I suspect this question is what underlies what the Times twice said was a controversy among former FBI and Justice Department officials about the appropriateness of the FBI’s step.”

This is the right approach to thinking about this question. Without our having all of the information that was available to the FBI’s senior leadership when they made the call, it’s hard to definitively gauge its justification. The Times article is curiously silent on who exactly ordered the investigation, and whether senior Justice Department officials like Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were aware of it in advance. Mueller’s eventual report may yet shed more light on this, and historians will be even better positioned to weigh the evidence. Until then, there are some basic principles that can guide our analysis.