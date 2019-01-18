Unlike the groups of the 1980s, the new terror groups that emerged in the mid-aughts lack any ideological vision and are more careless, analysts say. On the bright side, the preference for low-intensity violence and IEDs “anyone is capable of fabricating” (as one SPF manifesto boasted) means fewer deaths. “It’s really easy to kill people if you want, so the good news is that they don’t want to—because they have no political message to convey by killing,” says Kiesling. Unlike clear and accessible communiques by other far-leftist groups, like The Coming Insurrection by France’s Invisible Committee, available statements by today’s Greek terrorist groups are deliberately open-ended, often rambling, pseudo-intellectual, and designed for a very small, like-minded audience.

But while less lethal, the attacks are also less targeted. Many small bomb attacks are so-called initiation, or recruitment bombs, by new members eager to show off their revolutionary chops and bomb-making skills. The Kolonaki church bomb was a recruit bomb and was likely placed by an individual who had a personal vendetta against the church. Earlier this month, a bomb went off outside a butcher shop in the working-class neighborhood of Kypseli. It was apparently an animal rights statement, but it severely injured a passerby.





Nor are the groups uniformly low-tech: They have years of training and a decentralized power structure, which has led to enhanced operational capacities as well as access to military-grade weapons, often bought through organized-crime ties forged partly through the prison system. In Greece, there isn’t a separate prison facility for individuals charged with terrorist-related activity. Instead, members of N17, SPF, and other groups are housed in the country’s biggest maximum-security prison, Korydallos. Within EU countries, left-wing terrorist offences get an average of ten years jail time—significantly more than the average five for jihadist offences, or four for right-wing terrorist offences. In Greece, it’s even higher. According to Europol, the average prison sentence for a left-wing terrorist is 17 years.

Outside of prison, groups congregate in the anarchist-stronghold of Exarchia, a so-called ‘no-go zone’ that serves as a recruitment ground, cache for weapons, bomb-building, and safe house location.

The mystery of Greek left-wing terrorism, however, is that it persists at all. Fewer than 400 terrorists operate within the country, according to Michaletos, among a population of around eleven million that possesses the third-highest ratio of police officers to civilians worldwide. After the assassination of Welch, the CIA poured millions of dollars into counter-terrorism and training operations in Greece; U.S. financial support continues. “Greece is a small country,” says Bossis. “It’s not very difficult [for] the authorities...to know who these people are, to understand them in depth, and to solve the problem.”

Regardless of whether a left-leaning party, like the current ruling Syriza, or a center-right party, like the main opposition New Democracy, is in charge, left-wing political violence continues. “What is lacking is political will,” says Michaletos. The right accuses the left of inaction; the left accuses the right of political exploitation.

Distorting the discussion of left-wing terror in Greece is an uncomfortable reality, as a much more immediate and tangible threat comes from right-wing violence. Racist hate crimes in Greece tripled in 2017, impacting more people than left-wing terrorism. The state has proved woefully slow to address this, too: A trial of 69 members of the far-right political party Golden Dawn, for various criminal activities including racial violence and murder, that began in 2015 drags on to this day, with lawyers in the trial having been attacked by right-wing gangs. Ultimately, Greece faces an issue in checking extremist political violence across the spectrum. A bloated, inefficient, and selectively violent police force hasn’t responded effectively to extremism. 2019 is an election year for Greece, but it’s unlikely that attacks on either the left or the right will abate by the time Greeks head to the polls in the fall.