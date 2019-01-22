Beijing started out projecting confidence. “China has a lot of experience in taming a new American president, and Trump should be no exception,” an editorial in the Chinese edition of the Global Times confidently affirmed, belying any initial shock at the billionaire’s victory. “China is used to dealing with businessmen, and in this way, he may be easier to handle than Hillary,” claimed Jin Canrong, a high-profile international relations professor.

Only in recent months has the tone changed. By some accounts bewildered, Chinese officials now affect admiration. “I have just spent a week in Beijing talking to officials and intellectuals, many of whom are awed by his skill as a strategist and tactician,” wrote Mark Leonard in the Financial Times in July 2018, amidst the impact of the tariff contest. Although it’s possible, even likely, officials were feeding remarks intend to inveigle (even depicting him, for example, as a “Sun Tzu-like strategic genius”) Trump has genuine admirers among their ranks. Some Chinese buy into the “successful businessman” blather, and see a pragmatic venerable elder—something he would have to be to have survived in China—rather than an aging grifter, as he is more usually seen in the West.

At 72, Trump, after all, is only two years older than the People’s Republic will be in October; none of its leaders could have successfully endured his repeated humiliations, bankruptcies, or public exposures without being arrested or disappeared. It’s widely believed, for example, that the country’s youngest billionaire, 42-year-old Jack Ma, did not volunteer his own resignation as CEO of e-commerce giant Alibaba last summer, but privately accepted it. As overseer of both a vast Amazon-like structure, and digital payment network, Ma was close to commanding an enterprise larger than his own government, and arguably too rich to jail. Trump’s dogged survival skills may impress those for whom politics and business is more literally a life-or-death daily struggle.

If China’s negotiators truly have arrived at a state of puzzled esteem (a debatable thesis, as Trump’s thirst for flattery has become an international punchline at this point), it may also have something to do with disillusionment at his opponent: Xi’s star does not shine as brightly as it once did. The days when the General Secretary could make a speech at the UN about women’s rights, or laud free markets at Davos, and the media would broadly sing along, have petered out. The once and future reformist, strongman, and free-market debutante seems diminished, even if no one in his circle or society is telling him so. His lack of momentum is the source of an entire system encompassing many careers and institutes: the Xi Jinping Thought industry, dedicated to analyzing the Chinese leader’s “hodgepodge of Dengist and Maoist terminology” and “vague ideas,” as The Economist once summed it up, into submission—or at least something resembling an ideology.

Trump’s popularity with certain Chinese elites is likely to make Xi more paranoid than ever. Like other PRC leaders, Xi is largely insulated from public opinion, and seemed barely able to field even a single question without losing composure at the only foreign press conference he’s ever assented to, in 2014. PRC politics is opaque by design, with Xi’s dogma and rhetoric boring all but the most dedicated observers into disinterest. American politics is, by contrast, a smorgasbord of openly competing interests, with rapidly shifting dynamics. Trump exults in the office, but detests the responsibilities; Xi, meanwhile, is minutely obsessed with controlling all aspects of governance. Trump courts attention, and is perpetually aghast at seeing his inadequacies paraded by the press; Xi crushes critics, then demands their adulation.

When Bush lost his dinner in 1992, his Japanese hosts discreetly declined to air any footage on public television. Now, the overseas-facing English-language Twitter for People’s Daily Online openly trolls Trump. “One by one,” the account tweeted with a smiley face, upon news of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s departure from the Trump administration.

Xi’s personality of cult and centralization of power has caused many to compare him to Mao. In fact, Xi’s obsession with order bears little resemblance to Mao, who ruled through division, turning lieutenants upon lieutenants, purging rivals. Mao delighted in turmoil, urging his base to unleash havoc at mass rallies. “All under heaven is in chaos,” his motto ran: “The situation is excellent.” Of today’s leaders, the one who most closely hews to this playbook is not Mao’s successor, but his American rival.