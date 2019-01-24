In the economic sphere, liberals formed anything but a common front. To be sure, there were figures such as Frédéric Bastiat and Herbert Spencer who campaigned tirelessly for a minimal state and an unimpeded free market. But most nineteenth-century liberals were not doctrinaire champions of the free market, and they entertained a range of opinions about free trade and the extent of government intervention. John Stuart Mill is a particularly interesting case. In his young adulthood, Mill was a nondogmatic defender of laissez-faire, but as he aged, he witnessed the bevy of social problems that accompanied the growth of the industrial economy, and he became increasingly receptive to socialism. Ironically, an 1884 American abridgment of Mill’s Principles of Political Economy removed all references to the benefits of state intervention, thereby cementing a distorted image of Mill as a free marketeer just five years after the publication of Mill’s essays on socialism.

Rosenblatt says nothing about eighteenth and nineteenth-century German figures such as Pestalozzi, Goethe, and Wilhelm von Humboldt, who had a deep impact on Mill’s conception of human flourishing. Instead, she maintains that Germany’s great and largely neglected contribution to the history of liberalism came in the late nineteenth century, when activist intellectuals insisted on the compatibility of liberal values and state intervention aimed at creating the social preconditions of individual fulfillment. The impact of this so-called “New Liberalism” was considerable. In Germany, it reoriented a somewhat older tradition of paternalistic state action toward modern values; it helped shift a significant part of the German socialist movement away from revolution and toward reformism. In a trajectory that Rosenblatt does not trace, it is also the intellectual ancestor of the post-1945 German idea of the Sozialmarktwirtschaft (social market economy).

Only in the post-World War II era, Rosenblatt argues, did liberals begin to dispense with the notion of the public good.

The German ideas found many supporters in fin-de-siècle Britain, where William Gladstone had already done a lot to temper liberals’ habitual suspicions of the working-class masses. This was the form that appealed to Progressive-era American liberals like Croly and Dewey. The onset of World War I dealt a blow to the credibility of all things German, but the resonances of New Liberalism certainly continued in the New Deal.

Only in the post-World War II era, Rosenblatt argues, did liberals begin to dispense with the notion of the public good and reduce liberalism’s meaning to doctrinaire free market ideology and individualism. In a book attuned to the power of words, it is surprising that “neoliberalism” appears only once, in passing. Surely, the rise of neoliberalism, now charted in detail by several historians, is a crucial part of the story: After all, it was neoliberalism, with its anti-statism, its reduction of human relations to transactional logic, and its fundamental belief in the invisible hand, that presided over the narrowing of liberalism’s meaning, even as neoliberalism steered those values toward the political right.

In her long history of liberalism, Rosenblatt’s treatment of the twentieth century remains more or less restricted to showing the triumph of laissez-faire and individualist liberalism in America. Yet even in America, the “generous” stream of liberalism suggested by John Dewey persists—though it has undoubtedly been battered and bruised in recent decades. What is more, she gives relatively little attention to the fate of liberalism in twentieth-century France and Germany, even though, in the decades after World War II, France and West Germany were arguably the strongest embodiments of the older liberal traditions that she contrasts with post-war American liberalism. After all, both social democrats and Christian democrats in postwar France and West Germany sought to balance protection of individual rights with broad social agendas, aimed at ensuring some degree of fairness in economic arrangements.

Rosenblatt’s message for our own time is rather tepid. Clearly, she believes that a liberalism concentrated exclusively on the free market and individual rights is inadequate to a new era in which both liberalism and democracy are suffering renewed crises of legitimacy. “Liberalism, there are those who say, contains within itself the resources it needs to articulate a conception of the good and a liberal theory of virtue. Liberals,” she writes, “should reconnect with the resources of their liberal tradition to recover, understand, and embrace its core values.”

It is useful to be reminded that liberals have long insisted on generosity, the need for state intervention, and overarching conceptions of the public good. But can one convincingly designate these civic-minded qualities the core values of a political tradition that for two centuries has also repeatedly declared its allegiance to possessive individualism and the free market? Both sets of values seem equally to exist in the internally conflicted soul of modern liberalism.

Instead of leading us to a set of regenerative virtues, Rosenblatt’s account underscores the dilemmas that have chronically plagued liberalism. The history of liberalism brims with examples of fine-sounding appeals to the public good, but how is that to be determined and by whom? A political tradition with roots in paternalistic elitism, liberalism is nevertheless a product of the modern age and must ally itself with democracy. This alliance has produced many moments of profound ambivalence. Appeals to the people mix with fears of the people’s powers; despite the professed centrism of most liberals, modern history does not lack examples of liberals siding with authoritarians when faced by unpredictable radical democratic forces. And when calls to honor the public good bump up against self-interest, liberals often suffer a moment of queasiness that is usually salved by declaring a problem “complicated.”

The triumphalism of mid-century American liberals like Trilling and Hartz looks quaint measured against liberalism’s long history, which far from tracing an arc of progress has been marked by ruptures, setbacks, self-contradictions, and cringe-worthy instances of hypocrisy. That vexed history revisits us presently, although it is not clear whether the period we are entering threatens to bring illiberal democracy or undemocratic liberalism. The great German historian Friedrich Meinecke remarked in 1927, on the eve of a collapse he did not yet foresee, that liberalism’s “strength today is also its weakness”—“It is so fully absorbed into the entire organism of our life that it is either ignored or treated as self-evident.” Too easily taken for granted, liberalism can wither and die, as Meinecke and his countrymen were soon to learn. Perhaps the best defense against that fate is not to defend liberalism, but to champion the liberal sentiments that animate a much broader political spectrum.