There’s an aching sense, beneath the book’s surface, of the rigid corseting that just barely contains modern life. As a curatorial assistant at the county art museum, April is a public employee, and her state-mandated vacation time practically schedules her nostalgia: “I get all holidays off, paid.” But these “legal holidays,” the book suggests, don’t so much give us time to pause and reflect as to do more and more stuff. She relishes minor chores like wedding-dress shopping with her friend Libby, but even there she hears a morbid thrum: “There must’ve been five thousand gowns, all zipped into clear plastic bags, looking like bodies in shrouds.”

Death and Other Holidays is the rare book that treats relentless, humdrum grief with humor and pathos—and without a shred of sentimentality. Before its publication, it won the Miami Book Fair/de Groot Prize for the Novella, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a realist work in an unreal world. Vogel honors mortality and our awareness of it as the organizing facts of our humanity. With unparalleled tenderness, she recognizes our celebrations of life as heroic efforts to think about literally anything else. But over the course of one calendar year in April’s life she also reminds us: Death is never far away, try as we might to ignore it.



Vogel is a poet first, and Death and Other Holidays is composed of short bursts of ultra-distilled prose. The simplicity of the details is touching. “I used to have two fathers, but now I have none,” begins the chapterlet titled “Patrimony.” April can barely speak aloud of her father’s suicide, even to her therapist. When she finally does, it’s to a stranger using the abdominal roller at her gym. His father, he tells her, did the same. “So there we were, a son and a daughter of suicides, trying to keep our stomachs strong,” she reflects. The book is full of details like this, unexpectedly intimate moments in commercial space.

April’s stomach is strong against grief, but also against intimacy. At first, she seems detached, passing casually through a series of empty relationships with empty types. Paternal surrogates whom she calls Crash Man, Leaf Man, Math Man, Motorcycle Man, and Critic Man sound like figures from the primitive theater (or else like the level bosses of a Nintendo game). Crash Man can’t stay awake at the wheel. Math Man uses equations to predict the future. Critic Man pronounces her furniture arrangement “dysfunctional.” Each seems to pose a particular menace, and yet each is barely there.

By fall, she has become more serious about photography, developing prints in a darkroom in her closet. With this seriousness comes new insight. “You immerse the paper in a tray of fluid until an image appears, slowly at first, then all at once, as if you were recalling something you forgot.” The camera, with its more-seeing eye, not only captures but remembers. Vogel lets us wonder at it with her: “It’s a mystery how I could have been right there and have missed so much, in my mind, I mean, not the actual shot.” A Fourth of July celebration at Libby and her fiancé Hugo’s house had come and gone without event. But her photos give her a second look at Hugo’s cousin, Victor (“in a halo of sparklers”), and his dog, Argos (“eyeing the burgers”). The memory of the holiday becomes something new and hopeful.