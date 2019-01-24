Granted, as bizarre as politics have become Trump, such a scene is implausible in modern America. And the stakes today are nowhere near what they were 1642. The king stormed Parliament to arrest five of its members on allegations of treason, not to give a speech outlining his policy agenda. Charles’s actions also directly precipitated a civil war that ultimately ended his reign. While relations between the House and the American president are currently frosty, to say the least, there is no risk of open warfare between the two sides.

What both rulers share is a disdain for the very idea of political opposition in the legislative branch. After Pelosi’s announcement, Trump told reporters that the Democratic Party under her leadership was a “very dangerous party for this country” and that he was “not going to allow the radical left to control our country.” He regularly casts the debate over border-wall funding as an existential struggle against Democrats who want to bring criminals and drugs into the United States. Delegitimizing political opponents is one of Trump’s favorite tactics, whether against media outlets that report on him or federal judges who rule against him.





Trump is also driven by his personal whims, often to the detriment of his and his party’s policy goals. His presidency has been defined by his inability to work alongside lawmakers, even when both chambers were controlled by Republicans. His approach to negotiating with congressional Democrats has been to issue ultimatums, then wait for them to move in his direction. He causes crises, then uses them to force concessions. This strategy may satisfy his desire to wield leverage over his opponents in the short term. But it has also hardened Democrats against giving into his demands and intensified the American public’s opposition to his policies.

As the year progresses, these disputes will only get more pronounced. House Democratic lawmakers are planning a battery of oversight hearings into the past two years of his administration. There will be inquiries into White House security clearances, the politicization of the Census, the acting attorney general’s tenure at the Justice Department, and much more. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, was slated to testify before Congress next month but requested a delay, citing threats against his family. The intense scrutiny will only deepen Trump’s desire for a subservient Congress.

Trump hasn’t yet decided what to do now that Pelosi has rebuffed him. The New York Times reported Wednesday that he’s exploring alternative venues for his address. But he could instead take a page from Thomas Jefferson, who in 1801 began a century-long tradition of submitting the State of the Union to Congress in writing instead of delivering it as a speech. Jefferson opposed the prospect of a presidential speech because he thought it too reminiscent of the British monarchy. For Trump, however, that may be part of the allure.