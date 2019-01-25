Christine and Alex are both artists, and that in the end is their relationship’s fatal flaw. Christine, because she is a woman, is able to love Alex, create art, and appreciate Alex’s work all at once. But Hadley shows us in a conversation between the husbands that Alex is not as generous. Alex is stuck, unable to write. Zachary wonders, consoling him, whether he feels an “inhibition” because men live “in the aftermath, with nothing left to say.” Zachary himself has pondered whether “women have been exempted from certain forms of self-doubt, which might be gendered.”

“Gendered?” Alex does not know what he means. But Zachary has struck upon a truth. “Now that women have picked up the pen—for writing, for painting, for everything,” he says, “they may feel all kinds of doubt but not that one. Because they’re not belated. As women they’re still near the beginning.” Still, Alex does not get it, thinks it’s a political pose. But Zachary goes on, describing Christine’s work, of which he is a fan. “How has she been able to make her art so freely? It’s poured out of her, hasn’t it? Why hasn’t she felt the heavy hand on her shoulder?” With a shock, Zachary sees on his friend’s face that he has never taken his wife seriously, is startled “to have Christine’s work invoked in the same scale as anything he, Alex, might have done.”

And so Alex is, in the end, no artist at all; he cannot see quality when it is in front of him. Lydia is no artist either, only a connoisseur of men. So, after Zachary’s death, the inevitable happens. Without him, there is nobody left to be Christine’s audience, and so she cannot create. Without being seen, she cannot love; without love, there is no marriage. On the other side of divorce, at long last, Christine realizes that the key to her study is still within her reach.

Fiction about women in midlife is sometimes marketed insultingly. Barnes & Noble has a section on its website called “Women of a Certain Age,” and it’s full of Danielle Steele pulp and books like The Hot Flash Club. But Late in the Day joins a tradition of literature about women who, later in life, realize that they have trapped themselves in bourgeois prisons of their own making, and break free.

These books range from the cheeky fun of Colette’s Break of Day (1928) to Simone de Beauvoir’s pompous but elegant Force of Circumstance (1963), a book full of derisive portraits of men still desperate to find themselves, while she sits pretty in her hard-won self-awareness. More recently, readers have met women brutalized by time into a radical intelligence in Jennifer Egan’s A Visit from the Goon Squad and Jane Alison’s Nine Island.

In 1988, Carolyn G. Heilbrun wrote in The New York Times that it “is perhaps only in old age, certainly past 50, that women can stop being female impersonators, can grasp the opportunity to reverse their most cherished principles of ‘femininity.’” Here I do not think that Heilbrun means prettiness or sexuality. Instead she is writing of women’s approaches to the project of their own lives. While impersonating the idea of a woman, a person cannot survive the end of youth. But self-actualized women over 50, she writes, “differ from men, who if they need discover new courage, need not profoundly change their lives, need not dedicate them to something new, only perhaps more intensely to their old ambitions.” For women, new insight into one’s creative powers in later life requires a wrench, a rejection—even an abnegation of old responsibilities.

If Heilbrun is right, and older women must face down this crisis in a way that men do not, then it is a wonder that we do not read more great novels about post-menopausal artistic revelations. There is much in Hadley’s novel to distract you from its core discussion on gender and art: Christine is preoccupied by her duties as a mother, as the person who buys flowers and cooks pasta. And so she distracts us in turn, disguising her abilities as an artist from the reader.

Why did I witness all those divorces with such terror, as a child? I feared for my home, I suppose, but mostly for myself. If I had picked out these interesting women as role models, and then they had been discarded so easily, then my own life seemed fated to turn out the same way. But no style of living is compulsory, Tessa Hadley teaches. There is always a choice, even when somebody else chooses for you. For any reader interested in the relationship between romantic love and the creative life, Late in the Day unfurls into a tale both cautionary and motivating. The novel’s end is its heroine’s beginning; the sequel is there to be lived.