In 2009, Diana Athill, the renowned literary editor and award-winning writer who died this week at the age of 101, moved from her big flat on the edge of London’s Hampstead Heath into a retirement home. “Almost at once on arrival at the home I knew that it was going to suit,” she wrote of the move. “And sure enough, it does. A life free of worries in a snug little nest.” At the time, I was working in the secondhand department of a North London bookshop, unsure whether to commit to university or to itinerant bookselling. One day my boss told me to get in the car, because we were going to “pack up the books” of a person with a great collection.

It felt sad, at first, to remove the evidence of such a long and brilliant career in readership. But as I carefully placed Athill’s library into cardboard boxes, she didn’t seem heartbroken at all. We didn’t even give her a particularly good price for the books, yet she didn’t mind. It was my prejudice as a young person that made all these objects seem of the utmost value for a writer and a thinker. If ever there were a lesson that one’s literary life exists beyond shifts in material circumstances, inside one’s head, then Diana Athill’s career is it.

After graduating from Oxford in 1939, Athill began her career at the BBC Overseas Service, where she worked throughout World War II. She was then instrumental in founding the publishing house Allan Wingate with her friend André Deutsch—renamed after him in 1951. Her list of authors might remain unparalleled among editorial careers. She handled the egos of a litany of male writers, including Norman Mailer, Philip Roth, John Updike, Jack Kerouac, and V.S. Naipaul. When Naipaul left the house (for the first time; he would return), Athill described it as a “relief.” She wrote of Sir Vida that, “He was easily the most difficult writer I’ve ever worked with.” Not all her authors were male and difficult, of course; her other clients included heavyweights like Margaret Atwood, Stevie Smith, Simone de Beauvoir, Jean Rhys, and Gitta Sereny.

In 1958, Athill won The Observer’s short story competition, to her great surprise. Later she would write that she wanted to be buried “with a copy of The Observer folded under my head, for it was The Observer’s prize that woke me up to the fact that I could write and had become happy.” The excellently titled story collection An Unavoidable Delay (1962) was Athill’s first published writing. A novel followed, 1967’s Don’t Look at Me Like That, and another story collection in 2011, Midsummer Night in the Workhouse.