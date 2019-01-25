The arrival of the internet, and Craigslist in particular, was devastating to newspapers and magazines, which had enjoyed a longstanding monopoly on print ads, classified, and otherwise. But this disruption merely accelerated existing trends. Newspapers’ market penetration began a moderate decline after the advent of television in the 1950s, while print circulation began to dip during the Reagan administration, years before the digital revolution.

Surveillance has been the key to the rising dominance of Google and Facebook. The old model could only offer a localized readership: If you were a shoe store in Scranton, Pennsylvania, you would advertise in the Scranton Tribune and hope to reach people looking for new Air Jordans. Today, Google and Facebook can provide detailed information about millions of users, allowing national outlets to micro-target sneakerheads. These sites, as Mathis-Lilley notes, have also become the source of news and information for hundreds of millions of people:



Moreover, many people now use the two tech giants’ sites/apps as their “front page” for finding news—all told, for example, Google and Facebook users click links to Slate about 18 million times every month. And the tech giants get to show users ads next to those links, ads that relate to the stories’ subject matter. News sites don’t get a cut of that either, and they can’t bargain for it by threatening to make their sites inaccessible from Google and Facebook because doing so would instantly cut their audiences in half if not more.

This is a big problem for just about everyone hoping to reach a paying audience—with Facebook and Google essentially taking a finders fee for all online advertising. But it’s especially tricky for news outlets, who struggle to monetize stories that appear in Facebook and Google. Breaking up their ad duopoly would undoubtedly help, as it would add more competition to the online advertising space—though a ban on tracking, and therefore making advertising less efficient, would probably also have to be implemented. This would create a more equitable economic arrangement, but there’s no reason to believe that this alone will solve the journalism industry’s financial woes.

Other changes will be necessary, such as increased regulation of hedge funds and private equity and a commitment of public investment, particularly for local journalism. Some large-scale digital companies like BuzzFeed can make the case to investors that scale will lead to profitability—even if they may be incapable of producing the level of returns that venture capitalists demand. But smaller outlets, especially those tied to a geographic area, face a host of greater hurdles: diminishing readerships, a decline in small businesses (and thus in the advertising base), and the increasing centrality of New York and Washington, D.C., which drain talent and investment from elsewhere.



Last year, New Jersey took a miniscule step in the right direction, pledging $5 million to fund local news. Facebook and Google have also taken minor, mostly inconsequential steps to boost local reporting: Google’s Bulletin provides crowdsourced news, while Facebook pledged to put more local news into its News Feed. But what’s needed is sweeping reform and an allocation of billions to help fund local reporting. CJR’s Emily Bell has suggested that tech companies spend billions funding journalism, in part as a kind of reparations for the economic harm that they’ve caused. “What independent journalism needs more than ever from Silicon Valley is a significant transfer of wealth,” she wrote. “If, instead of scrapping over news initiatives, the four or five leading technology companies could donate $1 billion in endowment each for a new type of engine for independent journalism, it would be more significant a contribution than a thousand scattered initiatives put together.”