“The evidence of systematic race discrimination during jury selection in this case is undeniable,” wrote Judge John Allen. And not just undeniable, in Judge Allen’s view, but patently intentional. He devoted nearly 10 pages of his 27-page ruling chronicling how prosecutors purposely violated Gates’s constitutional rights by deploying one racist tactic after another. And then, after all that, the judge declared that he could not grant Gates a new trial based on this discrimination because of a six-part procedural standard Georgia courts apply in requests to overturn old convictions.

Every state has built into its criminal justice system rules designed to bring a measure of certainty and finality to old convictions. It makes sense. We all can agree that defendants cannot forever be entitled to raise new claims. But in Georgia, and in other states, the barriers to new evidence are way too high. For example, Gates had to prove that he didn’t know about the jury discrimination when it occurred at trial, that it wasn’t his fault that he didn’t learn of it until decades later, and that the discovery of the prosecutorial misconduct “probably” would have changed the outcome of his trial.

The judge didn’t explain why the proof of intentional racial discrimination wasn’t enough to grant Gates a new trial. It can’t be because Gates’s lawyers were diligent in seeking to raise the issue. The judge inexplicably didn’t mention in his motion how hard Georgia officials fought to keep secret those old notes from Gates, the ones that proved the racism at the heart of the 1977 trial. Instead, Judge Allen ultimately found that Gates deserved a second chance because newly discovered DNA evidence demonstrated “that he is excluded as the contributor to the DNA of two key items of physical evidence” in the case.

Gates is lucky in a sense. The case against him was so weak, and the evidence of official misconduct so pervasive, that his lawyers were able to surmount the procedural obstacles put into place by Georgia judges and legislators. But many other defendants in Georgia and beyond continue to serve wrongful convictions. The problem is acute, especially, when convicted defendants try to establish that their lawyers provided them with ineffective assistance of counsel. The problem has been eased in the past decade or so, on the other hand, when it comes to post-conviction DNA testing, thanks in large part to the Innocence Project.

At the heart of the matter is the role of reviewing courts. We all are taught in high school about how the system of appellate review in this country is supposed to weed out mistakes at trial. But over time, the system has devolved to the point where it tolerates, even encourages, unjust results. With one piece of legislation, Georgia could make it easier for defendants like Gates to establish their right to a new trial. Eliminate the need for a defendant to prove the new evidence “probably” would have generated a different result. Redefine what “due diligence” means where, as in Gates’s case, prosecutors or police are hiding evidence.