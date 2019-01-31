The case hinges on a single phrase in the E-Government Act of 2002. The statute authorizes the judiciary to levy fees “only to the extent necessary” to provide “access to information available through automatic data processing equipment.” Though data storage costs have plummeted over the past two decades, PACER’s fees rose from seven cents a page at its establishment to ten cents a page by 2011, which remains the cost today. That may not sound like much, but it adds up fast. The PACER system itself brought in more than $146 million in fees during the 2016 fiscal year, even though it cost just over $3 million to operate.

“Anyone who wants to be able to access the documents that are essential to understanding the way our court system works has to pay these fees,” Brianne Gorod, the chief counsel at the Constitutional Accountability Center, told me. The organization filed a friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of former Senator Joe Lieberman, the 2002 law’s original sponsor. “What that means is that one’s ability to access these documents—to read the briefs that the courts use when making decisions, to understand why courts are doing what they do—is going to turn on one’s financial situation.”

The government countered that Congress gave the courts broad discretion to levy fees that would fund the judiciary’s entire slate of public access services. “Notably, this authorization makes no mention of PACER,” Justice Department lawyers told the district court. What did those funds go toward? Between 2010 and 2016, the judiciary spent $185 million in PACER fees to fund a variety of improvements to courtroom technology; $75 million went toward automated notices for creditors in bankruptcy cases during that same time period; and another $3.5 million funded Violent Crime Control Act notifications to local law enforcement agencies.

Last March, federal judge Ellen Segal Huvelle took a Solomonic approach. She refused to endorse the government’s sweeping interpretation of the E-Government Act or the plaintiffs’ narrow version. Nonetheless, she ruled that some of the judiciary’s expenditures went beyond what Congress had authorized. Using PACER fees to fund electronic filing access for lawyers and send out automated bankruptcy notices survived scrutiny; expenditures like a web portal for prospective jurors and a study on electronic filings in Mississippi state courts did not. The plaintiffs and the government both asked the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals to review the decision.

In his friend-of-the-court brief, Lieberman argued that the lower court had misinterpreted the law and its intent. He speaks with some authority on the matter, having introduced the Senate’s version of the E-Government Act and overseen its passage as a committee chairman. In his filing, Lieberman warned that excessive PACER fees would “impose a serious financial barrier to members of the public who wish to access court records, and these fees thereby create a system in which rich and poor do not have equal access to important government documents.”