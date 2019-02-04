The point, I suspect, is not just to flaunt that a writer is free to fill his stories with conspicuous contradictions. Nor is it just to mock us for our own gullibility, which we demonstrate in good canine fashion as Machado trots out his series of false starts. It is also to show that a fiction is a fragile edifice, always subject to the revisionary whims of a capricious author. From the very first, Machado plants in his reader the subtle seeds of what will flower into full-fledged paranoia over the course of the ensuing 922 pages. He revokes so much of what he evokes that we learn to doubt almost everything he says.

Miss Dollar’s wide-eyed owner, to whom she is dutifully returned by the marriageable Dr. Mendonça, is too mistrustful to accept even a suitor she adores. Her aunt tells Mendonça, one of the thwarted hopefuls, “I believe in the sincerity of your love. I have for a long time, but how to convince a suspicious heart?”

How to convince a suspicious heart? This question animates the Collected Stories, which recycle and re-recycle the themes and fixations of Machado’s opus, Dom Casmurro. An elegy to anxiety, the novel follows Bento Santiago, a retired lawyer who suspects that his wife and his best friend are having an affair. His deranged memoirs are perfectly poised between the confirmation and allayment of his restless, relentless fears: They withhold the perverse relief of proof, languishing with what sometimes seems like pleasure in the agony of indeterminacy.

Though Machado’s own marriage lasted 35 years and was apparently happy, his sharply suspicious fiction makes us wonder. His favorite love triangles involve not just duplicity but the most brutal betrayals. Men who love their best friends’ wives or love interests recur in “The Blue Flower,” “Ernesto What’s-His-Name,” “The Fortune Teller,” “A Captain of Volunteers,” and “Pylades and Orestes.”

It’s only apt that the Collected Stories are so repetitive: The book is organized just like an obsession, with manic motifs that nag and gnaw. Its stories are crammed with jilted lovers, women with enticing arms and eyes, and scientists who torture mice. Almost all of them have intriguing beginnings and abrupt, twisted endings. One begins, “That young man standing over there on the corner of Rua Nova do Conde and Campo de Aclamaçao at ten o’clock at night is not a thief, he’s not even a philosopher.” Another begins:

So you really think that what happened to me in 1860 could be made into a story? Very well, but on the sole condition that nothing is published before my death. You’ll only have to wait a week at most, for I’m really not long for this world.



Nothing could—and nothing really does—live up to the implicit promise of openings so enigmatic. Yet the deprivations may be intentional: Lack, too, is voluptuous, and many of Machado’s characters willfully resist the satisfaction of their immense and obstinate appetites. In “Trio in A Minor,” a young woman torn between two underwhelming suitors hallucinates a voice proclaiming, “This is your punishment, O soul in search of perfection; your punishment is to swing back and forth, for all eternity, between two incomplete stars.”

In “A Sacristan’s Manuscript,” dreamy Eulália “began by idealizing things, and, if she did not end up denying them entirely, it is certain that her sense of reality grew thinner and thinner until it reached the fine transparency at which fabric becomes indistinguishable from air.” Determined to await the ideal husband, she remains unmarried for years. The eventual object of her affections is a priest: “She had clearly found the husband she was waiting for, but he turned out to be as impossible as the life she had dreamed of.” Meanwhile, the narrator, “both a gastronome and a psychologist,” continues to attend Sunday dinner at the house of the lonely woman. “If it is true, as Schiller would have it, that love and hunger rule the world, then I am of the firm opinion that something, either love or dinner, must still exist somewhere or other,” he concludes.

The possessions we have don’t satisfy us, but the ones that elude us infuriate us. This is why even Machado’s most affluent characters remain lavishly unfulfilled.

One of Machado’s characters, a miser who glimpses a friend’s coin collection, reflects, “The finest possessions are those we don’t possess.” It follows that we must cede what we have, at least if we hope to go on valuing it. Elizabeth Hardwick wrote in her incisive introduction to Dom Casmurro in 1991 that Machado’s heroes are apt to transform “a consummated love into the unattainable by way of jealousy.” Bento’s ecstatic distrust delivers his wife back over to beguiling inaccessibility, and Machado’s stories are full of comparable divestments. “The Gold Watch,” one of the best of the earlier stories, transfigures even the quelling of suspicions into suspicion-fodder. When Luis Negreiros finds a gold watch he does not recognize in his living room, he interrogates his wife, Clarinha, about its origins. She responds evasively, and he flies into a rage, grabs her “by the throat,” and threatens to kill her—only to realize that his birthday is the next day and that the watch is Clarinha’s present to him.

Though Clarinha’s name is cleared, it is not clear whether she will be able to forgive her husband for his violent outburst. The story ends on an unsettled note. The possessions we have don’t satisfy us, but the ones that elude us infuriate us. This is why even Machado’s most affluent characters remain, despite their expensive birthday presents, lavishly unfulfilled.

Misery is voluptuous not only for its victims but also for its architects. Machado’s first-person narratives are self-eviscerations: The narrator of Epitaph of a Small Winner writes posthumous memoirs from beyond the grave, and Bento likens his self-examination to an autopsy. Machado’s third-person works are sadistic experiments, full of physicians whose disinterested fascination with the sources of suffering often grades into active cruelty.

Many of them are testaments to their creator’s talent for devising monstrous ironies. In “The Holiday,” a child discharged early from school eagerly anticipates a surprise party, only to learn that his father has died. In “Posthumous Picture Gallery,” a man named Joaquim Fidélis, beloved by all for his exemplary warmth and kindness, dies unexpectedly. His nephew reads his journal and is appalled by his hidden malice. “I have referred to this friend many times and will do so yet again, provided he doesn’t kill me with boredom, a field in which I consider him a true professional,” he wrote of one close friend. Another has “the warmest heart in the world and a spotless character, but the qualities of his mind destroy all the others.” When the friends Fidélis has slandered ask to read his diary, the nephew turns them away. “What a difference from his uncle!” the friends chide. “What a gulf separates them! Puffed up by his inheritance, no doubt!”

The best story of all is also the coldest. In the haunting “Secret Cause,” Garcia, a kindly doctor, befriends Fortunato, a philanthropist and the benefactor of a hospital. It soon emerges that Fortunato’s interest in the misfortunes of others is anything but innocuous. One day, Garcia arrives early for a visit at his friend’s house and makes a horrifying discovery:

Fortunato was sitting at the table in the middle of the study, and on the table sat a dish of alcohol. The liquid was alight. Between the thumb and forefinger of his left hand he held a piece of string, from which the mouse dangled by its tail. In his right hand was a pair of scissors. At the precise moment Garcia entered the room, Fortunato snipped off one of the mouse’s legs; then he slowly lowered the poor creature into the flame, only briefly so as not to kill it, and then prepared to snip the third leg, for he had already cut off the first before Garcia arrived.



The description flails on and on, unable to die: “the miserable creature writhed and squealed in agony, bloodied and scorched…. Only the last leg remained; Fortunato cut it very slowly, his eyes fixed on the scissors.” When Fortunato’s wife, whom Garcia loves, dies, Fortunato watches Garcia as Garcia once watched him. Garcia, wracked with grief, sobs over the corpse of the departed, and “Fortunato quietly savored this outburst of spiritual pain, which went on, and on, for a deliciously long time.”

So, too, do we luxuriate in the pains and pangs of Machado’s battered characters, whose lingering trials twitch for so many pages. But Machado himself is the true beneficiary of all the opulent violence he conceives, records, and, finally, metes out to his fascinated readers. In “Among Saints,” the saints who step down from the walls of a church to pass judgment on the congregation “had penetrated into the lives and souls of the faithful and picked apart the feelings of each and every one, just as anatomists dissect a corpse.” They are possessed of “terrifying psychological insight.” Machado is himself a sinister saint. An author, he boasts, “can scrutinize every nook and cranny of the human heart.” As he picks not only his characters but also his readers apart, dangling us over the open flames, he can already see into our suspicious hearts: He already knows that we will spasm, not just with fear but with a rhapsodic rush of misery. The crowning cruelty is that we will enjoy it.