And you were breathless in the laundry room.

Hiding behind a closet door, ajar. Listening

for him to take the cellar stairs. Is it possible he was frightened

he might kill you? You could see his shoes through the strip

between hinges, high tops that looked innocent even

when he kicked you. Rounded rubber

at the toes is stiff, can bruise a shin, thigh

—hell, what’s not soft enough to blacken

when you’re twenty-four. Your ears, eyes

are accurate, are keen and clear. You stare

at green laces wrapped over his ankles.

Horses drown in the molasses time

that floods a shadow-tinted room.

Until his fear spins him around

and up the cement stairs, a chemical wind

rising to find some spark to fire it. Three flights up

he sprints but you just need to gain one floor

to leave. You just need one story

and it isn’t his.

