On every stairway

with the kite-shaped step

I stop on that step

one second

to commemorate

one particular step

in the shape of a kite

I’ll never again

be able to step on

I’ll never again

be able to set foot on

one particular

step in the shape

of a kite

but there’s reason to think

it still exists

albeit no longer

for me to step on



Low light, obsidian,

Florida water,

cedarwood cone—

I will never again

set foot on the one

step in the flesh

but when I step on another

like it, it’s as if

I’m stepping on



Low light, obsidian,

seashell lined

in mother-of-pearl, to set

foot on the one

is to step on the other

now, long ago—

blown sheets in the wind,

a railing I can feel

the absence supper.