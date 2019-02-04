Only part of the controversy surrounding Northam stems from the revelations themselves. Northam first issued a statement on Friday night admitting that he was one of the two men in the photo, though he did not specify which one. “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service,” he wrote. “But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.” Northam also implicitly ruled out the possibility that he would step down. “I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused,” he added. “I am ready to do that important work.”

His response seriously misjudged the mood within Democratic circles, which saw his departure as the only feasible way to heal that damage. Northam then tried to remedy the situation with a press conference on Saturday that ultimately proved his critics right. He retracted his admission that he was in the yearbook photo, telling reporters that he had mixed it up with a time he had actually worn blackface in 1984 to portray Michael Jackson in a look-a-like contest. His explanation for the error—that he was simply eager to “reach out and apologize” for whatever had happened—smacked of political expediency instead of a genuine reckoning with his past actions.

Indeed, Northam seemed fundamentally unable to grasp the gravity of the scandal. When a reporter asked if he could still moonwalk like Jackson, Northam looked around as if to find space to prove he could. Only a pointed reminder from his wife—“inappropriate circumstances,” she told him—brought the governor back to reality. “In light of his public admission and apology for his decision to appear in the photo, he has irrevocably lost the faith and trust of the people he was elected to serve,” the Virginia Black Legislative Caucus said in a statement as the press conference unfolded. “Changing his public story today now casts further doubt on his ability to regain that trust.”

For all his professed confusion about what took place, Northam seems clear-eyed about the power dynamics at play here. He cannot be forced from office over this scandal: The state constitution only allows impeachment if the governor commits “malfeasance in office, corruption, neglect of duty, or other high crime or misdemeanor,” none of which has happened here. Virginia’s governors are also limited to a single four-year term in office, so he does not need to appeal to the electorate to win reelection. Northam is, in practical terms, accountable to nothing for the next three years except his conscience.

Ideally, his conscience would be more than enough. Nobody expects a government of saints, of course. That’s why governors and legislators have fixed terms in office and regular opportunities to vote for their replacements. Anti-corruption laws and the power of impeachment even allow for removals from office without elections for the most egregious breaches of the public trust. Before all of that, however, is the underlying premise of public service: that elected officials will act in the public’s best interests and not necessarily their own. Northam’s refusal to step down subordinates those interests to his own political survival.