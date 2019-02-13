The bill’s final text had not been released by noon on Wednesday, but it appears more performative than legislative for Democrats, too. Negotiators had privately pushed for a hard cap on the number of people who can be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Trump and his congressional allies responded by framing the request as an attempt to release hardened criminals onto America’s streets. As Mother Jones’ Noah Lanard noted, most of the people detained by ICE were originally arrested for minor offenses like traffic stops. But the pushback appears to have worked, as no such hard cap appears to be in the final package. (Instead, it reportedly sets funding for detention beds at 17 percent below current levels, but allows ICE to draw additional detention funds from other agencies within the Department of Homeland Security.)

While a wall would undoubtedly stop some people from crossing the southern border, it also misunderstands how undocumented immigration works. Most of the nation’s undocumented immigrants came to the U.S. legally and then overstayed their visas; most evidence suggests that unauthorized border crossings have steadily plummeted since the Great Recession. Nor would a wall stem the flow of illegal drugs into the country, as Trump has repeatedly insisted it. Almost all of those drugs enter through the nation’s ports of entry, not the hinterlands that separate them.



The wall may thus sound like a solution in search of a problem, but that would be misunderstanding its purpose. The real problem is Trump’s political self-image. The wall’s main goal is to serve as a physical manifestation of the president’s reactionary white nationalism. He pushed the idea so aggressively on the campaign trail because it symbolizes his xenophobic worldview, functioning more as rallying cry for his like-minded supporters than as a practical redoubt for the nation.

This explains why Trump has switched to lying about the border wall’s status. News that a compromise had been struck first broke during Trump’s rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday, and he passed this along to his assembled supporters. “Just so you know, we’re building the wall anyway,” he said to cheers. The White House has been floating the idea of declaring a national state of emergency to divert other government funds to make this a reality. Such a move would almost certainly end up in the courts, where the administration has a grim track record. What matters to Trump is not necessarily that he wins, just that he’s not seen as losing.

All of this kabuki theater would be more bearable if it had no real-world impact. For the federal workers who endured lost paychecks because of the president’s posturing, that’s not the case. The rest of the nation lost something, too. Time is a finite resource that the Trump administration is nonetheless eager to squander. Members of Congress have spent months trying to fashion something that would satisfy Trump’s voluble whims. All the energy and effort could have been spent on literally any other plausible legislative effort—infrastructure funding, further criminal-justice reform, the opioid crisis, or drug-price reform. Instead it went toward soothing the president’s bruised ego and burnishing his tattered self-image.